Trump’s Suspected Would-Be Assassin Ryan Wesley Routh Had GoPro, AK-47 as Details Emerge

A gunman attempted to assassinate Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon as he golfed at his golf club in West Palm Beach, just two months after a previous assassination attempt that left the former president bleeding from the ear.

Here’s what we know about the attempted gunman so far, based on information shared at an afternoon press conference by local law enforcement and the Secret Service, as well as multiple media reports.

The man suspected of pointing a rifle at former President Donald Trump’s golf club is Ryan Wesley Routh, the Associated Press reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Donation records show that Routh contributed to both Democratic and Republican political candidates, Zeteo News reports. Routh also said that he voted for Donald Trump. Politicians he donated to include Tulsi Gabbard, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang, among others.

Someone with that name, believed to be the suspected gunman, was convicted in 2002 of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, according to media reports, citing North Carolina Department of Adult Correction records. That weapon was a machine gun, according to a Greensboro News & Record story.

After being pulled over, Routh “put his hand on a firearm and drove to United Roofing,” according to the News & Record.

He was arrested following a three-hour standoff with law enforcement in 2002 at United Roofing in Greensboro, North Carolina. Routh had barricaded himself in the business after being pulled over in a traffic stop.

Routh was 36 years old at the time of the 2002 arrest, which would make him approximately 58 years old now. He has been charged over the years with dozens of offenses, Zeteo News reports.

Routh was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction at the time, as well as with resisting, delaying and obstructing a law enforcement officer and driving while license revoked, according to the News & Record.

Routh’s reason for attempting to shoot and kill the former president remains unknown as authorities attempt to determine his motive.

His social media accounts have been suspended following the shooting.

The gunman “was not displaying a lot of emotions” as he was taken into custody, Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder told local media. The person being detained was also unarmed when apprehended.

The apparent gunman was spotted near the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach’s property line, according to the Secret Service. They saw him as the Secret Service scouted one hole ahead of where the president was playing.

He was somewhere between 300 and 500 yards from the president.

Near the bushes where the gunman was spotted, an AK-47-style rifle with a targeting scope was retrieved, along with a GoPro camera and a backpack.

Pictures of evidence found at the fence of Donald Trump’s golf course are shown at a press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)