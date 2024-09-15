President Biden, Kamala Harris Condemn New Assassination Attempt Against Donald Trump: ‘Violence Has No Place in America’

President Biden and Vice President Harris have each responded to reports of a second assassination attempt made against Donald Trump in Florida Sunday.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

Harris also added her own statement on X.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the White House said in a statement.

Media reports indicated shots were fired at Trump at his Palm Beach golf club shortly before 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Trump was not hurt in the incident. A long gun which outlets have described as an AR-15 or AK-47-style weapon was retrieved from near where a suspect was apprehended by law enforcement, according to media reports, citing law enforcement sources.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has detained a suspect who is “believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County” according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.

The Associated Press reported that the Secret Service fired shots after they spotted a person with a gun near the golf course. “The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said. The person appeared to push the muzzle of the rifle through the fence line and that’s when agents fired, the officials said.”

Trump was shot two months ago during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The FBI named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the shooter and believe he acted alone.

Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, worked in a nursing home as a dietary aide. He had murky political leanings, a registered Republican despite having donated $15 to a progressive group on Jan. 20, 2021.

Firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the shooting. Comperatore was remembered as a hero who died after he used his body to shield his wife and daughter from the shots. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were injured.

