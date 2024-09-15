President Biden, Kamala Harris Condemn New Assassination Attempt Against Donald Trump: ‘Violence Has No Place in America’

“They are relieved to know that he is safe,” the White House said in a statement

Donald Trump
Donald Trump during the first presidential debate of the 2024 election (Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

President Biden and Vice President Harris have each responded to reports of a second assassination attempt made against Donald Trump in Florida Sunday.

Harris also added her own statement on X. She wrote, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” the White House said in a statement.

Media reports indicated shots were fired at Trump at his Palm Beach golf club shortly before 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Trump was not hurt in the incident. A long gun which outlets have described as an AR-15 or AK-47-style weapon was retrieved from near where a suspect was apprehended by law enforcement, according to media reports, citing law enforcement sources.

Read Next
Wes Moore Calls Out Pet Eating 'Dog Whistling' by JD Vance, Plus 'a Remarkable Amount' of 'Inaccuracies' | Video

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has detained a suspect who is “believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County” according to a post on the office’s Facebook page.

The Associated Press reported that the Secret Service fired shots after they spotted a person with a gun near the golf course. “The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said. The person appeared to push the muzzle of the rifle through the fence line and that’s when agents fired, the officials said.”

Trump was shot two months ago during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The FBI named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, as the shooter and believe he acted alone.

Crooks, who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, worked in a nursing home as a dietary aide. He had murky political leanings, a registered Republican despite having donated $15 to a progressive group on Jan. 20, 2021.

Firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed in the shooting. Comperatore was remembered as a hero who died after he used his body to shield his wife and daughter from the shots. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were injured.

More to come…

Read Next
Hillary Clinton Says She ‘Got Tears in My Eyes’ When Trump Was Found Guilty in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial | Video

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.