Kaley Cuoco’s ‘Based on a True Story’ Season 2 Premieres in November | First Look

“Based on a True Story” is returning for a Season 2 this fall. All eight episodes in the next installment of the Peacock original will premiere on Nov. 21.

Season 2 will follow new parents Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina). After the bloody events of Season 1, the couple tries to return to normalcy. For Ava that means ditching her true crime obsession to focus on her career as a real estate agent, and for Nathan that means coaching private tennis clinic. Ava even finds a new friend in Drew (Melissa Fumero).

But it isn’t long before they’re pulled back into the world of mystery when a string of new murders emerge. Soon, Ava begins to wonder if Nathan’s friend Matt (Tom Bateman) is behind the killings and if her younger sister Tory (Liana Liberato), who is now dating Matt, is now in danger.

Kaley Cuoco as Ava, Chris Messina as Nathan in “Based on a True Story” Season 2 (Photo by: Casey Durkin/PEACOCK)

Kaley Cuoco as Ava in “Based on a True Story” Season 2 (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK)

Season 2 of the Peacock original will be showrun by Annie Weisman, who also served as the showrunner of Apple TV+’s “Physical” and was a producer on both “Desperate Housewives” and “Suburgatory.” Craig Rosenberg, who created “Based on a True Story” and oversaw Season 1, will remain an executive producer as he works on other projects.

“I first discovered ‘Based on a True Story’ as a fan of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, and I instantly loved the show’s addictive blend of dark humor, pulpy action, and relatable characters. In Season 2, we’ve built on those exciting themes while introducing propulsive new character dynamics and a forward-moving murder mystery,” Weisman said in a statement to press. “I can’t wait for you to join us on this wild ride. Murder Bunnies, assemble!”

Weisman serves as the writer, showrunner and executive producer of Season 2. Jaclyn Moore also EPs and writes, and Alex Buono EPs and directs four episodes this season. Other executive producers include Rosenberg, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films, Cuoco and Messina. “Based on a True Story” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.