Peacock’s ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series Names Brad Caleb Kane as New Showrunner

Peacock’s “Friday the 13th” prequel series has found a new showrunner in Brad Caleb Kane.

Kane, who serves as coshowrunner on “It” prequel series “Welcome to Derry,” will serve as the new creator, showrunner and executive producer for “Crystal Lake.” He replaces former showrunner and original series creator Bryan Fuller, who previously created series like “Pushing Daisies,” “American Gods,” “Hannibal” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Produced by A24, the drama series is based on the horror franchise and is set in the immediate aftermath of the drowning of a young Jason Voorhees. It was originally set to be helmed by Fuller and coshowrunner Jim Danger Gray, though Fuller was fired from the project in May. He wrote on social media at the time, “For reasons beyond our control, A24 has elected to go a different way with the material.”

TheWrap reported in June that the decision to fire Fuller came somewhat abruptly from A24’s head of television Sam French and A24 partner Ravi Nandan just three months before production on the show was slated to begin and days after a Peacock executive told the team the pitch for the series was “exactly what we want to hear.” There are conflicting reports of what led to Fuller and Gray’s departures, including reports of conflicts between the showrunners and other executives, as well as budget issues.

With Kane now serving as creator, showrunner and EP, “Crystal Lake” is also executive produced by A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian and Robert P. Barsamian.

“From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy’s eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask,” Kane said in a Monday statement. “Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing’s defined the genre more than ‘Friday the 13th.’ I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24.”

Kane is represented by Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Tara Kole.