In 1992, “Batman: The Animated Series” debuted and changed the landscape of children’s television, using darker storytelling, complex characterizations and stark stylization. Now, more than 30 years later, “Batman: Caped Crusader” returns the character to the world of “Batman: The Animated Series,” and it looks incredible. Watch the trailer for the series, which debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video on Aug. 1, above.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” hails from Bruce Timm, one of the original architects of “Batman: The Animated Series” and a guiding force of the entire animated side of DC. He’s joined by executive producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, who directed 2022’s “The Batman” and its upcoming sequel (currently scheduled for October 2026).

In the new show, Batman “attracts unexpected allies within the [Gotham City Police Department] and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications,” according to the official synopsis.

Hamish Linklater voices Batman/Bruce Wayne in this series — definitely channeling the late, great Kevin Conroy, who voiced the character in “Batman: The Animated Series” and passed away in 2022 following a battle with intestinal cancer. Linklater is joined by Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent/Two-Face. Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

“Batman: The Animated Series,” developed by Timm, Paul Dini and Mitch Brian, established the Dark Knight for an entirely new generation of fans. Inspired in part by the era’s Tim Burton films, but with a look and mood all its own, it also introduced the world to Harley Quinn, who has become one of the most popular characters across mediums. The series turned kids looking for something to watch after school into lifelong Batman freaks. It also led to the 1993 theatrical animated film “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm,” directed by Timm and Eric Radomski, which remains one of the greatest Batman movies ever.

Based on DC characters, “Batman: Caped Crusader” hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, “Batman: Caped Crusader’s” executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

“Batman: Caped Crusader” premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, Aug. 1.