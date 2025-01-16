‘Beast Games’ Becomes Prime Video’s Most-Watched Unscripted Show Ever With 50 Million Global Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Beast Games” is now officially the most-watched unscripted series in the history of Amazon’s Prime Video. The competition show from MrBeast was watched by more than 50 million viewers in its first 25 days.

The series also had the No. 2 most-watched series premiere of 2024 behind the Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell apocalyptic dramedy “Fallout.” Once again, these numbers tracked the series’ first 25 days on Prime Video. The series also brought in the most new Prime Video customers since “Fallout.”

Additionally, “Beast Games” reached No. 1 on Prime Video in more than 80 countries with more than 50% of its viewership coming from outside of the United States. The series has what Prime Video described as an “outsized performance” in India, the U.K. and Mexico.

The latest episode of “Beast Game” premiered on Wednesday. “One of the contestants may or may not win an island!” Prime Video teased about its sixth episode. Altogether, there are four episodes left in the 10-episode first season.

Hosted by series co-creator and executive producer Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, “Beast Games” was co-created by Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins. Klitzner and Conklin also serve as executive producers for the competition series. Michael Cruz, Matt Apps, Charles Wachter, Keith Geller, Joe Coleman and Rachel Skidmore serve as executive producers.

Advertised as having the single largest prize in the history of reality television, “Beast Games” follows 1,000 contestants as they compete in a series of challenges to win $5 million. Though the series is a natural extension from the type of extreme content that has turned MrBeast into a household name, “Beast Games” has been compared to Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge,” another series that asks a huge amount of people to compete for a cash prize. And much like “Squid Game: The Challenge,” its production was not an easy one. Five contestants for the show sued Donaldson and Prime Video for sexual harassment, failure to pay, false advertising and emotional distress. For his part, Donaldson has said that allegations of unsafe working conditions were “blown out of proportion.”