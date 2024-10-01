‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Sets October Digital Release Date, Hits 4K Blu-ray in November

The ghost with the most is coming home.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” which reunited director Tim Burton with original stars Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, alongside his “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega, has set its home video dates. The sequel will hit digital retailers next week on Oct. 8 (so you’ll have it for your Halloween party) and will be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from online and physical retailers on Nov. 19.

Additionally, the home video release will include special features like a commentary track from Burton, a making-of documentary called “The Juice is Loose!” and mini-documentaries on everything from the cast to the movie’s eye-popping stop-motion animation (produced by McKinnon and Saunders, who worked with Burton on “The Corpse Bride” and “Frankenweenie” and developed aliens for his initial version of “Mars Attacks!”).

If you haven’t seen the sequel, which has amassed nearly $375 million worldwide since its release last month (enough to make it the sixth highest grossing movie domestically of 2024), it follows Lydia Deetz (Ryder), now a middle-aged host of a ghost-hunting cable show. She’s disconnected from her daughter Astrid (Ortega) and in a codependent relationship with her producer Rory (Justin Theroux). Of course, when Lydia’s dad dies, it returns her to the Connecticut home where she first saw ghosts and a back into contact with the trickster spirit known as Betelgeuse. There’s also all kinds of supernatural madness including Monica Bellucci showing up as Betelgeuse’s soul-sucking (literally) ex-wife and Willem Dafoe as an afterlife private eye.

When the movie premiered at Venice earlier this fall, the reviews were noticeably kinder than some of Burton’s recent work. Our own critic said, “like a sandworm eating its own tail, the film is playfully self-aware, delighting in callbacks and connections to the director’s glory years all while pointing out the trade-offs and workarounds necessary for this kind of legacy sequel.”