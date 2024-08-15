Jabari Banks Says This ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Storyline Was ‘Pretty Shocking’

Jabari Banks says the biggest shocker of “Bel-Air” Season 3 was finding out that Lou (Marlon Wayans), Will Smith’s estranged father, had settled in Los Angeles without telling him.

“What really shocked me was that Lou was there the whole time,” Banks told TheWrap. “That was pretty shocking to me.”

The moment Banks is referring to is in Episode 1: “Baby, I’m back.” And that’s exactly what Lou, who is played by Marlon Wayans, has done — returned. In the episode, Will just so happens to run into Lou while Will and his cousin Carlton are out getting a bite to eat. Later on, Will spots his father working at a barbershop, where he confronts him for not letting him know he’s been in town. Will and Lou have a damaged relationship due to Lou rarely if ever being present in his life as a father.

“He has a full job, and is actually set up a life there — got it. That was definitely, that was interesting once I read that in the script. I was like, ‘Okay?’ That’s dope though.”

For some fans, what may have also been a surprise is Will’s decision to make it official with Lisa Wilkes (Simone Joy Jones). For Banks though, he wasn’t too stunned by it, and he doesn’t put anything past Will when it comes to his dating life.

“That was definitely shocking, Banks said. “I didn’t shock me too much though … You never know with Will.”

In Season 3 of “Bel-Air” it’s summertime, and Banks said Will is finding himself engaging in new activities that don’t include playing ball.

“Will has matured a lot, and I think he’s ready to take the opportunities that Bel-Air is presenting to him and really run with it, especially as we see that he’s leaving basketball for the summer and getting into his entrepreneurship bag. I think that’s a moment that we’ve never seen in Will, the original, or this new one. This is new territory that we’re charting, which is exciting.”

Season 3 of “Bel-Air” premieres on Thursday, August 15 with three episodes at launch, only on Peacock. New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays with three episodes on Aug. 22 and two episodes on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5