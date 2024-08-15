Morgan Cooper’s “Bel-Air” is headed back to Peacock with its highly-anticipated third season. And while all seems well in the Banks home, drama is always just around the corner, but it’s nothing the family can’t handle.

It’s summa, summa, summa-time in “Bel-Air” Season 3 and Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan) is ready to hit the streets and show Will Smith (Jabari Banks) what it’s like in sunny Los Angeles when school is out.

Carla Banks-Waddles also returns as showrunner. “Bel-Air” is executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. are also producers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Bel-Air” Season 3 premiere?

“Bel-Air” is set to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 15, with the first three episodes.

When do new episodes of “Bel-Air” Season 3 come out?

“Bel-Air” will make its premiere on Thursday, Aug. 15 with three episodes. Afterward, new episodes will drop every Thursday. Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 3, Episode 1: “Baby, I’m back” — Thursday, Aug. 15

Season 3, Episode 2: “Pivot” — Thursday, Aug. 15

Season 3, Episode 3 — Thursday, Aug. 15

Season 3, Episode 4 — Aug. 22

Season 3, Episode 5 — Aug. 22

Season 3, Episode 6 — Aug. 22

Season 3, Episode 7 — Aug. 29

Season 3, Episode 8 — Aug. 29

Season 3, Episode 9 — Sept. 5

Season 3, Episode 10 — Sept. 5

What time do new episodes of “Bel-Air” Season 3 come out?

New episodes of “Bel-Air” Season 3 will be available to stream on Peacock every Thursday until Sept. 5, following the three-episode premiere on Thursday, Aug. 15.

What is “Bel-Air” Season 3 about?

Here’s Peacock’s synopsis for Season 3 reads: “School’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews.”