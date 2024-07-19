“Bel-Air” showrunner Carla Banks-Waddles said figuring out how to get the very booked and busy “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star, Joseph Marcell, onto the show’s third season was mighty challenge.

As TheWrap previously reported, Marcell is set to make a guest appearance in Morgan Cooper’s reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the show that introduced the world to the beloved Banks family butler, Geoffrey. Just like Tatyana Ali’s guest appearance as Mrs. Hughes in Season 2, Marcell will make his “Bel-Air” debut as a yet-to-be-named “mysterious member of the Banks’ family’s past.”

Banks-Waddles said they knew they wanted an original “Fresh Prince” star to join the cast this season, but nailing down how and when was the toughest battle due to the Marcell’s distance and hefty schedule.

“We had a couple of ideas, but we weren’t sure on availability and storyline, and he’s the one that made sense. It was even tough for him because he doesn’t live here; he lives in London,” Banks-Waddles told TheWrap. “He’s very much a working actor, does plays, was in the middle of a play, so just getting getting him here to L.A. for the availability was a feat. We weren’t even sure that was going to work out. So we had a couple of ideas for ways to get some O.G. cast in, and he was at the top of that list.”

Joseph Marcell in “Bel-Air,” and in “The Prince of Bel-Air” (Peacock/NBC)

Though Banks-Waddles said the show doesn’t want to flood “Bel-Air” with “Fresh Prince” cameos, she acknowledged that it’s nostalgic for viewers.

“We try not to overdo it, but get excited when when it happens. So yeah, look for him this season. In a very key role, someone from the past of the Banks family.” Banks-Waddles explained. “I’m just thankful and grateful that we had the support of the studio and the network to just get him here. It was exciting. Everybody on set [wanted] pictures, to meet him. He was just just a lovely man.”

“Bel-Air” Season 3 will premiere with three episodes on Aug. 15. Here’s Peacock’s synopsis of “Bel-Air” Season 3.

“School’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews.”

The full cast set to return for Season 3 includes Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones, Jazlyn Martin, Karrueche Tran, Justin Cornwell, Brooklyn McLinn, Connor Satterfield and more.

“Bel-Air” is executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. are also producers.