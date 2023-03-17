‘Bel-Air’ Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock

“Bel-Air” has been renewed for a third season at Peacock, the streamer announced on Friday.

The series launched in February 2022 as the streamer’s most-watched original premiere, and remains Peacock’s most-watched original series to date.

The dramatic reimagining of the ‘90s Will Smith sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was inspired by Morgan Cooper’s 2019 four-minute spec trailer, “Bel-Air,” which went viral on social media. Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s one-hour drama series imagines the beloved sitcom with a new perspective on Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As his upbringing and his new environment collide, Will navigates the conflicts and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known, while striving for a second chance at success.

Jabari Banks stars as main character Will. Season 2’s cast included Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. New episodes of the current season will be released Thursdays through April 27.

Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley Banks in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” joined the cast and recurred in Season 2 of “Bel-Air.”

The season three pickup of “Bel-Air” joins the additional renewals of Peacock Original series “Poker Face,” “Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin,” ”Wolf Like Me,” “Killing It,” “Dr. Death” and “We Are Lady Parts.”

“Bel-Air” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Westbrook Studios. Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.