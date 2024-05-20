‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Sets August Premiere Date | Photos

Morgan Cooper’s “Bel-Air” is headed back to Peacock with its highly-anticipated third season, and all seems well in the Banks home. The drama series makes its return on Aug. 15.

“Everything has a little more kick to it this season; the colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive,” Cooper said in a statement about the upcoming season. “The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the L.A. sun. In Season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected. His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics. It’s definitely a season of change for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter of ‘Bel-Air.’”

“Bel-Air” Season 3 will premiere with three episodes on Aug. 15. The cast got together in a social media video to announce the news.

“OK, listen, listen, we’ve seen your questions,” Jabari Banks, who plays Will, tells the camera. “We seen your tweets, we’ve seen your posts,” Jimmy Akingbola, who plays Geoffrey, chimes in, with Banks adding, “I know you guys are excited for Season 3 to come back.”

Additionally, the announcement comes with nine first-look photos of the upcoming season — including Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes), Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Lisa (Simone Joy Jones). Akira Akbar, Coco Jones and Jordan L. Jones also star.

Peacock’s synopsis for Season 3 reads: “School’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews.”

Carla Banks-Waddles also returns as showrunner. “Bel-Air” is executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. are also producers.

Check out the Season 3 first-look photos ahead of the Aug. 15 premiere on Peacock, below:

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks and Jabari Banks as Will in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks and Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks and Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Jabari Banks as Will and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Jabari Banks as Will and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Jabari Banks as Will in Season 3 of “Bel-Air” (Peacock)