‘Fresh Prince’ Star Joseph Marcell Joins ‘Bel-Air’ Cast in Season 3 Trailer | Video

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” icon Joseph Marcell is set to make his official debut in “Bel-Air” Season 3. And the first glimpse of how the actor, who played Geoffrey on the original classic, fits into the reimagining can be seen in the new teaser right now.

In the Season 3, it’s summertime in Los Angeles and a whole new set of challenges is shining down on the Banks family. From Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Will (Jabari Banks) picking up a job at Uncle Phil’s (Adrian Holmes) country club to Hillary and Jazz trying to sort through their differences and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) dealing with some of his old demons.

“We gon’ have summer on lock,” Will says in the beginning of the trailer,” “You guys are going to be very excited for what I got planned.” Speaking of Geoffrey, Marcell who played the O.G. Geoffrey, is gracing viewers with his presence in the show’s third chapter. Similarly to his “Bel-Air” counterpart, in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” Marcell played the Banks family’s in-home butler and family friend.

Peacock described Marcell’s guest role in the series as “a mysterious member of the Banks’ family’s past.”

“There’s always going to be a price, that’s on you,” Marcell’s character says in the trailer.

Joseph Marcell in “Bel-Air” Season 3 (Peacock)

“Bel-Air” Season 3 will premiere with three episodes on Aug. 15. Here’s Peacock’s synopsis of “Bel-Air” Season 3.

“School’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews.”

Carla Banks-Waddles also returns as showrunner. “Bel-Air” is executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. are also producers.