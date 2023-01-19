When “Bel-Air” returns to Peacock for Season 2, it’s getting a huge dose of freshness courtesy of Tatyana Ali, the original Ashley Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” who has joined the dramatic reimagining in a recurring role.

And in the official trailer for the series’ second season, you can catch a glimpse of Ali as new character Mrs. Hughes, an English Literature teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something unique in Ashley (Akira Akbar), and begins giving her books to read from her personal collection. Watch the clip now.

Of course Peacock’s most-streamed original series also tells us what to expect from the Banks family and the Bel-Air High School students, including some tension between Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv, Will stepping back onto the basketball court and also into some trouble, as well as Carlton’s struggle with anxiety.

But you’re here for Ali, who can be seen in an extremely meta moment, as Mrs. Hughes tells Ashley, “never ever let anyone try to change you.”

Ali of course Ashley for the entire 1990-1996 run of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

In a message, “Bel-Air” executive producer Morgan Cooper said, “the future of our show is bright and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for the Banks family in season two. Everyone is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing.”

“Bel-Air” is executive produced by Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson. Carla Banks Waddles servers as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Westbrook Studios.

The second season premieres on Feb. 23. Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa) are all set to return as series regulars.