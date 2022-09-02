Spooky Season is officially here, which means it’s the perfect time to watch Halloween movies. Figuring out what to watch can be tough, though, especially when it comes to Netflix’s vast catalogue of titles. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a curated list of the best Halloween movies on Netflix right now. Some of these films are genuine Halloween movies, while others just deliver on the “Halloween vibes.” But all of them make for great viewing options when you turn the lights down, light some candles and cozy up with a warm blanket.

Check out our picks for the best Halloween movies on Netflix below.

The Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix

In the trio of “Fear Street” movies, a group of friends confronts a series of murders and how they are historically connected to their town of Shadyside. The films take place in reverse chronological order — the first staged in 1994, the second in 1978 and the last in 1666, where everything started. Each film is rated R, and the rating makes sense with the amount of gore, blood and guts spattered throughout the trilogy. The more psychologically thrilling and emotionally scary scenes balance it out, especially because they bring about so much suspense, and veterans of fright Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink bring skills they developed for “Stranger Things” to this similarly shocking trio of movies. Themes of serial killing, murder, possession and witches drive the plot. Beware the name Sarah Fier.

It Follows

Northern Lights Films

If the current craze of so-called “elevated horror” has an identifiable template, it was probably established by only a handful of films. And one of those films is “It Follows.” Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, “It Follows” is centered around an ingenious idea – there’s an otherworldly threat (you could call it a curse or a demon) that continually comes after you, unless you “pass it along” via sex. If the thing catches you, then it goes on to the next person that had it and so on. Besides being a nifty allegory for teenage sex (and sexually transmitted diseases), it also feels like a hip reinvention of ghostly mythology like “The Ring.” And Maika Monroe, who has proven her scream queen credentials in things like “The Guest” and this year’s “Watcher,” is as sympathetic a final girl as you can get. If she has sex, she can easily get rid of the presence, but doing so will condemn someone to die. The dread (both existential and real-world) is only intensified by Mike Gioulakis’ largely unbroken camerawork and the Carpenter-like score by Disasterpeace. “It Follows” is seen as a modern classic for a reason; it’s that damn good.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Netflix

If you’re looking for a good old-fashioned teenaged slasher, the Netflix original “There’s Someone Inside Your House” is worth checking out. Released in 2021, the story follows a young transfer student (played by Sydney Park) at a high school with a shady past who gets nervous when fellow students with dark secrets are getting picked off (and outed) one by one. Shades of “Scream” layer this teen horror flick, which is directed with gusto by Patrick Bice, the filmmaker behind the “Creep” movies.

Monster House

Sony Pictures

Following 2004’s inadvertently creepy “Polar Express,” it was only a matter of time before motion capture animation made its way to the horror genre. “Monster House” became an instant Halloween classic when it debuted in the summer of 2006. The film kicks off when the Walters leave their son D.J. (Mitchel Musso) home alone for Halloween weekend. While spying on Mr. Nebbercracker (Steve Buscemi), a menacing old man who steals children’s belongings, D.J.’s best friend Chowder (Sam Lerner) accidentally kicks a basketball onto his lawn. Mr. Nebbercracker starts to chase them away, only to suddenly collapse and be rushed to the hospital. One by one, objects and people start disappearing, leading to the realization that it’s not Mr. Nebbercracker who’s haunting the neighborhood, but the house itself. With the help of classmate Jenny (Spencer Locke), the boys must solve the mystery of Monster House and destroy it before it destroys them. “Monster House” balances supernatural horror with slapstick comedy, making it a great film to watch with kids – or simply to revisit if you’re feeling nostalgic.

Piranha 3D

Dimension Films/The Weinstein Company

For anyone who ever wondered why they don’t make more movies like “Gremlins,” there is “Piranha.” (It was originally released as “Piranha 3D” and real heads still call it that.) French director Alexandre Aja’s provocative, politically pointed remake of Joe Dante’s immortal 1978 “Jaws” rip-off of the same name, is set during a spring break in Arizona, where a seismic shift has unleashed a school of primordial, bloodthirsty fish into the lake. With an incredibly knowing cast that includes Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott, Jerry O’Connell and Ving Rhames and a charming ‘80s vibe (Christopher Lloyd shows up as the fish enthusiast version of Doc Brown), “Piranha” could have been just another horror remake. But Aja’s clever staging, a sharply satirical undercurrent, and a third act set piece that might be bloodier than the D-Day sequence from “Saving Private Ryan,” elevates it beyond its humble, exploitative origins. The party is definitely in the water.

Nightbooks

Netflix

A new release for the 2021 Spooky Season, “Nightbooks” is a solid Halloween movie for a younger crowd. Based on the novel of the same name by J.A. White, the story opens with a young boy named Alex (Winslow Fegley) who decides to run away from home, only to be lured into a magical apartment owned by a witch (Krysten Ritter). Now stuck inside, Alex is forced to write a new scary story each day, and tell that scary story to the witch each night. He struggles to be creative while also trying to figure out a way out of this trap. This one’s got a fun, spooky vibe while also not being too scary for youngsters.

The Conjuring 2

Warner Bros.

Paranormal Investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), based on a real-life couple, return in the second ‘Conjuring’ film. The first film in the Conjuring Universe franchise tells the story of a Rhode Island family whose farmhouse is haunted by a dark supernatural presence. Ed and Lorraine Warren, come to the Perron family’s aid. Demonic possessions, cursed artifacts and jump scares abound as the Warrens investigate what the trailer calls “a case so disturbing, they’ve kept it locked away until now.” The fact that “The Conjuring” is (purportedly) based on a true story kicks the fear factor up an extra notch.

“The Conjuring 2” follows the Warrens to London where four children with a single mother are battling ghosts that haunt and even possess them at times. The second film in the franchise is set seven years after the first, landing the detectives in 1977. James Wan returned to helm the sequel film after guiding movies like “Saw” (2004) to the finish line.

It

New Line Cinema

Creepy clown fans, this one’s for you! Pennywise might be THE scariest clown out there, and he is portrayed by none other than Bill Skarsgård. Pennywise is actually a shapeshifting demon who disguises himself as the clown, and he haunts a group of bullied children in Derry, Maine in the summer of 1989. Andy Muschietti directed this 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, with a screenplay by Chase Palmer, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman. Jaeden Martell stars as Bill Denbrough, “Stranger Things” alum Finn Wolfhard plays Richie Tozier, Sophia Lillis plays Beverly Marsh, Jeremy Ray Taylor plays Ben Hanscom and Chosen Jacobs portrays Mike Hanlon. Get ready to flinch at the phrase, “We all float down here.” Who knew red balloons could become so creepy?

Crimson Peak

Universal Pictures

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s 2015 film “Crimson Peak” isn’t exactly a horror film, but it’s certainly spooky. This Gothic romance takes place at the turn of the 20th century and stars Mia Wasikowska as a budding author who marries a kind stranger (Tom Hiddleston), only to be whisked away to his rundown mansion where he lives with his cold sister (Jessica Chastain). Once she arrives, Wasikowska’s character discovers the house is full of secrets – and ghosts. This is a story about love, longing and the everlasting effects of trauma, but in terms of Halloween vibes, it’s positively packed with gorgeous costumes and Gothic hallmarks. And blood. Lots of blood.

Christine

Columbia Pictures

After “The Thing” was released in 1982 to commercial indifference and critical hostility, John Carpenter receded into what he deemed safer territory – a studio-backed adaptation of a Stephen King bestseller. What’s striking, while watching “Christine” now, is just how aggressively artistic it is. What could have been fairly cookie-cutter is in fact one of Carpenter’s most stylistically bold and emotionally honest masterpieces. Wisely removing some of the more literal aspects of the original novel, Carpenter and his collaborators instead focus on the love triangle of dweeby teen Arnie (Keith Gordon), his best bud Dennis (John Stockwell) and Christine, a killer 1958 Chrysler Fury. As Arnie and Christine grow closer, things become increasingly more dangerous for those around them. Filled out with an array of outstanding character actors including Robert Prosky, Harry Dean Stanton and Roberts Blossom, some killer suspense set pieces (featuring a genuinely fearsome-lookg car) and a glittery score composed by Carpernter and Alan Howarth, “Christine” is truly unforgettable. Even if it was the “safe choice,” it doesn’t make “Christine” any less powerful.

Hubie Halloween

Netflix

This Halloween comedy is worth it for the cast’s combined star power alone. Led by Adam Sandler, who plays main character Hubie, the story revolves around the town of Salem on Halloween night, when the festivities call for Hubie’s expertise. You can find characters played by the late Cameron Boyce, his “Jesse” costars Peyton List and Karan Brar and fellow Disney stars China Anne McClain and Bradley Steven Perry. Fellow comedians Ben Stiller, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Tim Meadows and Kenan Thompson add layers of laughs to the film, while the ensemble also includes Paris Berelc, Julie Bowen, Jackie Sandler, June Squibb and Maya Rudolph.

Insidious

FilmDistrict

James Wan’s finger prints are all over this horror movie as well. “Insidious” (2010) watches a family moves into a new home where their son falls into a coma. Other strange happenings point toward a dangerous force haunting their new home. The creeped-out and creepy cast includes Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins, Barbara Hershey, Leigh Whannell, Angus Simpson, Andrew Astor and Joseph Bishara. We must warn you that this title leaves Netflix September 30, so to take full advantage of its chilling plot, make sure you watch it before October starts.

Day Shift

Netflix

How’s this for a concept? Jamie Foxx plays a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley that moonlights as a vampire slayer. When his adorable wife (Meagan Good) threatens to move away with his daughter, he makes an effort to rejoin the vampire hunters’ guild and is saddled with a dorky auditor (played by Dave Franco) to go along with his crusty mentor (Snoop Dogg). Of course, along the way, Foxx uncovers a vast vampire conspiracy that threatens the safety of everyone in the valley. Produced by “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski and written by Shane Black protégé Shay Hatten, “Day Shift” has an agreeable, mid-1980s action movie vibe. The kind of thing you’d stumble across one day on the USA Network and probably watch until the end. (The finale is even set in a mall – an abandoned mall, but a mall nonetheless.) “Day Shift” might not be for everybody, but if you’re tuned into its very specific, gore-splattered wavelength, it’s a bloody good time.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix

Based on a novella of the same name from Stephen King’s 2020 collection “If It Bleeds,” “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” follows Craig (Jaeden Martell, a veteran of King thanks to his role in “It”), a young man who works for an elderly business tycoon, the titular Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland). When Harrigan dies, the nature of their relationship changes too. And considering this is based on a King story, you know it’s headed in an altogether horrific direction. Produced by the twin powerhouses of Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy, whose last horror collaboration was 2014’s underseen gem “The Town That Dreaded Sundown,” “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” was written and directed by John Lee Hancock, whose last film was 2021’s nifty crime thriller “The Little Things.” It’ll be interesting to see how Hancock expands the world of the original novella, which at around 70 pages was as slender as it was spooky.