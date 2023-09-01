September and school have begun, so settle in for some new additions to Netflix this month that will provide comfort amid summertime blues. Those in the mood for love might enjoy the adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s book, “Love at First Sight” starring Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson, or the arrival of Sony’s “Love Again” starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. Those not aiming for straight rom-com, but a mix of humor and heart will look forward to the fourth and final season of “Sex Education” and the shenanigans of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and more.

More serious cinema lovers can look forward to Viola Davis’ Oscar-winning performance in “Fences” (2016) arriving Sept. 1. Eminem’s biographic film “8 Mile” will also arrive that day. Reality lovers can watch Season 4 of “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” before the new Season 5 drops in two batches later in the month.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in September 2023:

September 1

“A Day and a Half”

“Disenchantment: Part 5”

“Friday Night Plan”

“Happy Ending”

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Season 4

“8 Mile”

“Arrival”

“Baby Mama”

“Couples Retreat”

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

“Fences”

“Field of Dreams”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Land of the Lost”

“Matilda”

“Miss Congeniality”

“National Security”

“One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia”

“One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure”

“One Piece Episode of Skypiea”

“One Piece Film: Gold”

“One Piece Heart of Gold”

“One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends”

“Public Enemies”

“S.W.A.T.: Season 6”

“Stand by Me”

“Superbad”

“U-571”

“Up in the Air”

“Vice”

“Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit”

“Woody Woodpecker”

September 2

“Love Again”

September 3

“Crank”

“Crank 2: High Voltage”

“Is She the Wolf?”

September 5

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

“Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs”

September 6

“6ixtynin9 The Series”

“Infamy”

“Predators”

“Reporting for Duty”

“Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of Boy Scouts of America”

“Tahir’s House”

September 7

“Dear Child”

“GAMERA – Rebirth”

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 3”

“Top Boy: Season 3”

“Virgin River” Season 5

“What If”

September 8

“A Time Called You”

“Burning Body”

“Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1”

“Rose Peral’s Tapes

“Selling the OC” Season 2

“Spy Ops”

September 12

“Glow Up” Season 5

“Michelle Wolf” It’s Great to Be Here”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

September 13

“Class Act”

“Freestyle”

“Wrestlers”

September 14

“Barbie – A Touch of Magic” Season 1

“Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction”

“Once Upon a Crime”

“Thursday’s Widows”

September 15

“Ancient Aliens” Seasons 6-7

“Band of Brothers”

“The Club” Part 2

“El Conde”

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” Season 7

“Intervention” Season 22

“Love at First Sight”

“Miseducation”

“The Pacific”

“Surviving Summer” Season 2

“Wipeout” Part 1

September 16

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2”

September 18

“My Little Pony: Make Your Mark” Chapter 5

September 19

“Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer”

“The Saint of Second Chances”

September 20

“Hard Broken”

“New Amsterdam” Season 5

September 21

“KENGAN ASHURA” Season 2

“Scissor Seven” Season 4

“Sex Education” Season 4

September 22

“The Black Book”

“How To Deal With a Heartbreak”

“Love Is Blind” Season 5

September 23



“Spy Kids: Armageddon”

September 26

“Who Killed Jill Dando?”

September 27

“Encounters”

“Overhaul”

“Street Flow 2”

September 28

“Castlevania: Nocturne”

“Love Is in the Air”

“The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo”

September 29

“Choona”

“Do Not Disturb”

New episodes of “Love Is Blind” Season 5

“Nowhere”