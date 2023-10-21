Every ‘Exorcist’ Movie, Ranked (Photos)

Warner Bros.

7. “Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist” (2005)

How troubled was the “Exorcist” prequel movie? So troubled that the entire movie was essentially filmed twice. The version that was ultimately released to theaters was titled “Exorcist: The Beginning,” but after writer/director Paul Schrader complained about his version not seeing the light of day, it was completed (more or less) and released on home video. And while “Dominion” is, perhaps, a more interesting movie than “Exorcist: The Beginning,” it isn’t as much fun to watch – there’s something about the base pleasures of the released version that were missing here. With all of that said, it’s interesting to watch this version and compare it with “The Beginning,” particularly when it comes to the lead performance by Stellan Skarsgård, whose Father Merrin is much more in line with other Schrader “lonely man” antiheroes. Also of note: original author William Peter Blatty (and director of “Exorcist III”) praised Schrader’s movie. Still, this is a deep cut (and still feels a little unfinished). For “Exorcist” completists only.

6. “Exorcist: The Beginning” (2004)

So here it is! The movie they actually released, after reshooting and re-writing (“The Alienist” author Caleb Carr and James Cameron collaborator William Wisher wrote the original draft) almost the entire thing! Goodbye Paul Schrader; hello Renny Harlin! And honestly, there is some enjoyment to be had in this version of “The Exorcist” prequel. Skarsgård makes a great Merrin and the movie’s Egyptian setting, meant to tie into the opening of “The Exorcist,” gives the whole thing a rollicking “Mummy” vibe. Thankfully cinematographer Vittorio Storaro stuck around for the reshoot; it’s a pretty gorgeous looking movie, which is only occasionally undermined by the obviously incomplete visual effects. Is this a great “Exorcist” movie? Absolutely not. But it is perfectly serviceable, maybe even a little better than that, especially given the hell it took to complete.

5. “Exorcist II: The Heretic” (1977)

When Warner Bros. was developing the original “Exorcist,” they went to John Boorman, the British maximalist, and he turned them down. When they approached him about the sequel, he didn’t make the same mistake twice. But maybe he should have? “The Heretic” is divisive as hell – some (like Pauline Kael and Martin Scorsese) championed the film for its sensationalism and strangeness; audiences didn’t feel the same way. It was a commercial disappointment but you’ve got to give it credit for its audaciousness and visual verve (cinematographer William A. Fraker was working overtime) and for the fact that Linda Blair and Max von Sydow returned, for a movie full of South American incantations and a plague of locusts and James Earl Jones turning it all the way up to 11. This movie is also worth recommending for Ennio Morricone’s bonkers score (just look up the disco nightmare of “Pazuzu”), which adds to the hallucinogenic experience of the film.

4. “The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen” (2000)

In 2000, “The Exorcist” was re-released, featuring new effects, some changes to dialogue and the addition of several bits, infamously deleted but now restored. (Hello spider-walk!) The resulting release was terrifying and fun, particularly when watching sequences that you’d only read about or seen photos of, but it lacked some of the electricity of the original film. Watching the movie, nearly 30 years later, with a packed audience, proved that the movie’s elemental power has not dulled over the years.

3. “The Exorcist III” (1990)

After “Exorcist II” original “Exorcist” screenwriter William Peter Blatty and original director William Friedkin collaborated on a new sequel, which would ignore the events of “Exorcist II.” When Friedkin left the project, Blatty published the story as a novel called “Legion.” After the book became a bestseller, Blatty decided to adapt the novel, offering John Carpenter the opportunity to direct before deciding to do it himself. The resulting movie was embattled – it was a tug-of-war between Blatty and the studio, who pushed for more direct connections to the original movie (and for the climax to include an exorcism) – but the resulting film has some really great scares and some lovely character flourishes (George C. Scott plays Kinderman with typically intensity). Blatty’s original vision was partially restored in a director’s cut version released by Shout Factory in 2016.

2. “The Exorcist: Believer” (2023)

The latest “Exorcist” movie is getting pilloried critically, which is a shame, because “The Exorcist: Believer” (a very cool title) is actually quite good. Co-writer/director David Gordon Green takes a thoughtful approach to the material, focusing on a single father (an electric Leslie Odom Jr.) who is dealing with his daughter’s possession after she goes missing in the woods for several days. What’s more – the friend who walked into the woods with her also comes back possessed, leading to a real-life phenomenon known as “synchronized possession.” Green recaptures several aspects of the original film well, including the fact that this unspeakable horror is happening on a quiet suburban street, and the inherent spirituality of the idea (Green casts a wide net on religion, bringing a more inclusive, worldly feel to the exorcism). And Green also knows how to use Ellen Burstyn, returning to the franchise for the first time since the original movie, casting her as a skeptic who became a believer and who just might hold the key to what is going on. A sequel is due in 2025. Can’t wait.

The Exorcist (1973)

“The Exorcist” is, without a doubt, a total masterpiece. It’s one of the greatest movies of the 1970’s – horror or otherwise. Ellen Burstyn plays a mother whose daughter (Linda Blair) is seemingly possessed by a vile spirit, leading both of them down an unexpected, horrific path to redemption. When the movie was released it captured the zeitgeist like few films; people were enraged and enraptured, were throwing up in the theater and leaving elated. Everything about the movie was endlessly quoted, interpreted and lampooned – young Regan’s head spinning around and her throwing up (a concoction famously made of pea soup); the profane dialogue that Regan would spew at the priests who came to save her; imagery of the demonic statue discovered by Father Merrin (Max von Sydow); the seemingly endless stairs that put the “Joker” stairs to shame. By original novelist and screenwriter William Peter Blatty and director William Friedkin did so well was grounded the horror in the humdrum, everyday suburban life. This wasn’t a demonic invasion taking place on another planet or something so outsized and unrelatable. It could be happening down the street from you right now. And he didn’t shy away from things that were seen as profound or too edgy. He left it all in. It lead to an experience like no other and one that resonates still today. It’s played endlessly on cable around Halloween and when Friedkin passed away recently, most cited “The Exorcist” as one of his classics. And it’s true. Any way you cut it, “The Exorcist” is a classic.