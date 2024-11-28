The Best 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Character Balloons, Floats and Performances

Today’s the day that families and friends come together in celebration of togetherness and to share what they’re grateful for. But let’s be honest, who isn’t checking for Macy’s iconic Thanksgiving Parade in New York City.

Macy’s has put on the fun and festive event since 1924. This year, the store’s 98th parade, the event is expected to have 17 giant ballon characters, 22 floats, 11 marching bands and more. Viewers even got to see Grammy award-winning artist break it all the way down, performing some of his best hits, including “Up Down (Do This All Day) ft. B.o.B.

T-Pain just won the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This medley performance got the party going early this morning 🤣👏🏾



Happy #Thanksgiving from the OKP family to yours! pic.twitter.com/gGbeAJ5riz — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) November 28, 2024

Whether you attended in person or are watching from the comfort of your home, the Macy’s parade never gets old. Here are the best floats from this year.

Thanksgiving Day parade Turkey

New York Liberty’s mascot Ellie the Elephant

“One Piece’s” Monkey D. Luffy

LIVE: The captain of the Straw Hat Crew, Monkey D. Luffy, is flying at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!



Share your experience live by taking a pic of Luffy and posting with #ThanksLuffy2024! 🏴‍☠️🦃🗽 #ONEPIECE #MacysParade @macys pic.twitter.com/GqOMOtZhnz — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 28, 2024

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Minnie Mouse

Spider-Man

Spider-Man balloon at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.pic.twitter.com/2pbadiNRXq — Animated Times (@AnimatedTimesTV) November 28, 2024

Coco Jones

Coco Jones performing her 2x Grammy nominated song "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 🦃pic.twitter.com/FYWJsZ09Xu — Coco Jones Source (@CocoJonesSOURCE) November 28, 2024

Netflix’s “Wednesday”

See you at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Wednesday's bringing the carving knives. pic.twitter.com/Bv7zn5aESq — Netflix (@netflix) November 28, 2024

Stuart the Minion from “Despicable Me”

Goku from the “Dragon Ball” franchise

Goku takes over New York at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024! pic.twitter.com/1oTR2sronw — Hype (@DbsHype) November 28, 2024

SpongeBob and Gary from “SpongeBob”

Bluey from “Bluey”

Snoopy and Woodstock from “The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show”/”The Peanuts”

Ronald McDonald