The Best 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Character Balloons, Floats and Performances

Including Spider-Man, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Spider-Man giant ballon at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Getty Images)
Spider-Man giant ballon at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Getty Images)

Today’s the day that families and friends come together in celebration of togetherness and to share what they’re grateful for. But let’s be honest, who isn’t checking for Macy’s iconic Thanksgiving Parade in New York City.

Macy’s has put on the fun and festive event since 1924. This year, the store’s 98th parade, the event is expected to have 17 giant ballon characters, 22 floats, 11 marching bands and more. Viewers even got to see Grammy award-winning artist break it all the way down, performing some of his best hits, including “Up Down (Do This All Day) ft. B.o.B.

Whether you attended in person or are watching from the comfort of your home, the Macy’s parade never gets old. Here are the best floats from this year.

Thanksgiving Day parade Turkey

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade protesters (Getty Images)
New York Liberty’s mascot Ellie the Elephant

“One Piece’s” Monkey D. Luffy

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Minnie Mouse

Spider-Man

Coco Jones

Netflix’s “Wednesday”

Stuart the Minion from “Despicable Me”

Goku from the “Dragon Ball” franchise

Moana 2
SpongeBob and Gary from “SpongeBob”

Bluey from “Bluey”

Snoopy and Woodstock from “The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show”/”The Peanuts”

Ronald McDonald

