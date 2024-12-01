As 2024 starts to close out, Amazon Prime Video is bringing even more cinematic goodies to its slate for November.

TheWrap is here to give a list of the best of the best of what’s to come on the streamer and what’s already added that you can enjoy. From heart-warming dramas to fresh, animated flicks that will take you on an adventure and more, we’ve got it all here for you.

Check out the best new movies streaming on Prime Video this month below.

“Gladiator” (Universal Pictures) “Gladiator” (2000) We had to add “Gladiator” to the list with its sequel being in theaters and all. So if you need to watch it before heading to the movies, check it out on Prime Video. In Ridley Scott’s action-adventure “Gladiator,” Maximus (Russell Crowe) is a former general who’s been enslaved and forced to fight for his life as a common gladiator. However, he eventually rises through the ranks all with the goal to avenge the murder of his family.

“Boomerang” (Paramount Pictures) “Boomerang” (1992) Reginald Hudlin’s romantic comedy “Boomerang” centers on confident and suave ad executive Marcus (Eddie Murphy). He’s known for getting anything and any woman he wants. However, when a company merger forces him to work under the beautiful and intelligent Jacqueline, who enjoys as much a bachelor lifestyle as he does, Marcus must choose between the challenging Jacqueline or his other more sweet and considerate lady friend, Angela.

“Good Will Hunting” (Miramax) “Good Will Hunting” (1997) Who doesn’t need a good heartwarming tear-jerker in their lineup of movies to watch? “Good Will Hunting” is one of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s early collaborations, and it won them each the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It’s about a highly intelligent young man named Will (Matt Damon) who doesn’t understand the full potential of his brain. While working as a janitor at MIT, professor Geral Lambeu discovers his smarts after seeing him solve a graduate-level math equation. When Will gets arrested for attacking a cop, Lambeu offers to help him clear his crime only if he takes up therapy with a man named Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

“Airplane!” (Paramount Pictures) “Airplane!” Another classic on this list is the comedy “Airplane!” The parody film from Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, Arthur Hailey, Hall Bartlett and John C. Champion spoofs several hit ’70s disaster movies through a hilarious plot. In an effort to land a plane full of food poisoned passengers, a drunken rogue pilot is forced to work with his ex-girlfriend while juggling the series of whacky events that go down in the air.

“Coraline” (Focus Features/Laika) “Coraline” (2009) “Coraline” makes this list because it’s just a great film, plus it’s something for the whole family to watch. In “Coraline” a young girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) finds herself exploring an alternate world that’s hidden behind a secret door in her home. Everything goes well in this new dimension that looks eerily like her own, at least until her Other Family (led by a mom played by Teri Hatcher) attempts to make her stay there forever. Now, she’ll have to figure out a way to make it back to her real family.

“Small Soldiers” (DreamWorks) “Small Soldiers” Let’s be honest this movie’s toy-sized, gritty characters and action-packed scenes left us on the edge of our seats. “Small Soldiers” follows the journey of Alan (Gregory Smith) who’s bought set of soldier-like action figures. But these aren’t just any regular toys, they’ve been programmed with military technology. When the toy soldiers come to life, Alan becomes wrapped up in the middle of a war between the Commando elite and the Gorgonites.