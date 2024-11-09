7 Best New Movies on Hulu in November 2024

As the 2024 year starts to close out, Hulu is bringing even more cinematic goodies to its slate for November.

And TheWrap is here to give a list of the best of the best of what’s to come on the streamer and what’s already added that you can enjoy. From thought-provoking dramas to fresh, animated flicks that will warm your heart and more, we’ve got it all here for you.

Check out the seven best new movies on Hulu this month.

“Higher Learning” (Columbia Pictures) “Higher Learning” (1995) In “Higher Learning,” late writer-director John Singleton takes viewers to class at Columbia University in 1990s Los Angeles, where incoming freshmen — Malik Williams (Omar Epps), Remy (Michael Rapaport) and (Kristy Swanson) strive to find their identities on the campus. But when Remy starts hanging with a group of neo-Nazis, the already broken unity at the institution reaches an all-time high. Available on Hulu Nov. 1

"Robot Dreams" (Neon) "Robot Dreams" (2023) "Robot Dreams," adapted from Sara Varon's 2007 graphic novel of the same name, follows the journey of a lonely dog named DOG who resorts to creating his own robot companion. When their friendship blossoms as they two go on travel together through 1980s New York, DOG finds himself having to part ways with his new friend at the beach. But could fate bring them back in the end? Available on Nov. 26

“Billy Madison” (Universal Pictures) “Billy Madison” (1995) Duh, of course, O’Doyle still rules. If you’re in need of a very good laugh, Adam Sandler’s popular comedy “Billy Madison” is one of the flicks that kicks off Hulu’s November 2024 slate. Sandler stars as Billy Madison in the film, a rich and spoiled kid who’d rather spend his time chilling and drinking with his friends than being a productive member of society. But when his father threatens to give his hotel empire away to a more suitable, yet conniving, successor, Billy is given an ultimatum: retake and pass every grade in 24 weeks. Available on Hulu Nov. 1

“La La Land” (Lionsgate Films) “La La Land” (2016) A favorite from 2016 is Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The two play Sebastian and Mia, a pair of Hollywood dreamers who fall for each other as they’re pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry. But when they are forced to make crucial decisions that could rip apart their romantic bond, they must juggle to maintain their relationship and what they’ve worked hard to achieve in their careers. Available on Hulu Nov. 1

“The Wedding Planner” (Columbia Pictures) “The Wedding Planner” (2001) Folks looking for something more romantic, go ahead and check out Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey’s romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner.” The film centers on May (Lopez), a driven and successful wedding planner who just landed her most lucrative account. After being rescued by a charming pediatrician named Steve (McConaughey), she learns love and matrimony may be on her calendar as well. Available Nov. 1

“Harriet” (Focus Features) “Harriet” (2019) Before you catch Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked,” check out the actress in the film that earned her a Best Actress (and Best Original Song) nomination at the Academy Awards. Erivo stars as real-life abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman. “Harriet” follows Harriet on her journey to freeing and liberating hundreds of enslaved Black people through the Underground Railroad. Available on Hulu Nov. 16