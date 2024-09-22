The 5 Best New Shows on Netflix in September 2024

Fall TV is upon us, but it’s not just broadcast that’s bringing out a bunch of new debuts this month, there’s also plenty of new streaming shows to keep on your radar during premiere season. Netflix, of course, is the king of exclusive streaming content, with new series from all over the world rolling out every week.

Naturally, that means there’s a lot of must-watch new shows on Netflix in September, so we’ve put together a curated guide for the best of the best, below.

“Kaos” (Netflix) “Kaos” Technically, this one snuck in just under the wire last month, but if you haven’t watched Netflix’s take on the Greek gods, you definitely should. Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus, who starts to spiral into divine disarray after he finds a wrinkle in his forehead and believes it’s a prophetic sign of his downfall. Created by “The End of the F***ng World” showrunner Charlie Covell, “Kaos” is a cheeky take on elite power structures, a fascinating bit of world-building by way of re-imagined mythology, and absolutely packed with a stellar cast that includes Janet McTeer, Debi Mazar, Stephen Dillane, Cliff Curtis, Billie Piper and Suzy Izzard, among many, many more. It’s big, bold, binge-worthy TV.

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in “The Perfect Couple.” (Netflix) “The Perfect Couple” Nicole Kidman’s latest paperback adaptation sends her to Nantucket as picture-perfect best-selling author Greer Garrison Winbury, who winds up in the midst of a real murder mystery when a guest dies on the eve of her son’s wedding. It also gives her one of the most delightful monologues of her always-interesting career. Twisting and turning, with red herrings galore, “The Perfect Couple” is also brimming with the scheming melodrama of the uber-wealthy; lived-in lies, secret pregnancies, inheritance woes, friend-of-the-family mistresses and just affairs, affairs, affairs in general. Its breezy airport novel vibes are brought to the screen, with a great cast that also includes Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Isabelle Adjani and Jack Reynor. Read Next

(Netflix) “The Circle” Season 7 Part game of deception, part popularity contest, “The Circle” returns to Netflix for Season 7 in September, rolling out in weekly four-episode batches. Contestants scheme, play personality games, make and break alliances and dream of winding up with the No. 1 rating that lands them a $100,000 prize. This season has one of the series’ all-time best catfishes with two fast-talking, twin Staten Island brothers posing as Gianna — and playing a heck of a game while doing it — as well as some truly infuriating “villainous” players that will have you screaming at your TV. There’s even a “Circle” romance that will have you swooning.

Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris” (Stephanie Branchu/Netflix) “Emily in Paris” Season 4, Part 2 Forget “Emily in Paris,” because the daft but determined fashionista takes a detour to Rome at the end of Season 4. Coming off of the fallout from the Gabriel and Camille conundrum, the second half feels a little disjointed, especially as it travels to a new locale. But hey, this show’s highlight has always been escapism, so why shouldn’t Emily have an escape of her own? You can still count on the antics, ensembles and easy-breezy vibes, no matter where Emily’s passport is stamped.