10 Most-Watched ‘SNL’ Sketches of Season 49

From Sydney Sweeney’s “Hooters Waitress” to Timothée Chalamet’s “Museum of Hip-Hop” panel

“Saturday Night Live” has been around for nearly 50 years, and yet the late-night comedy series hasn’t skipped a beat with its live sketches.

From this season’s “Hooters Waitress” skit starring Sydney Sweeney to the hip-hop panel with Timothée Chalamet portraying cultural appropriation in the music genre, the NBC program has found various ways to keep the show fresh, relevant and hilarious.

And when it comes to nailing a sketch live, viewers enjoy getting to see the comedians and guest hosts in their rawest form.

On Monday, the official “SNL” Instagram account revealed Season 49’s most-watched live sketches, so TheWrap decided to lay them all out in one place.

Check out the complete list, below:

“Beavis and Butt-Head”

In the segment, two audience members repeatedly disrupt a NewsNation livestream. Those two annoyances are Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling, who are dressed up like MTV characters Beavis and Butt-Head.

“Washington’s Dream”

In 1777, George Washington explains to his American Army Camp soldiers (Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and James Austin Johnson) the dreams he has for the United States.

“Protective Mom 2”

Meeting your partner’s parents can be stressful, especially when you’re introducing your girlfriend to Pedro Pascal as your mom and Bad Bunny as your aunt.

“Close Encounter Cold Open”

Three friends (Kate McKinnon, Sarah Sherman and Ryan Gosling) come together for a sit-down with the NSA SETI, who questions them about their varying experiences being abducted by aliens.

“State of the Union Cold Open”

In this skit, CNN broadcasts President Joe Biden’s (Mikey Day) State of the Union address and the response from Republican Senator Katie Britt (Scarlett Johansson).

“Hooters Waitress”

The new Hooters girl (Sydney Sweeney) is doing too well at her job and it’s making the rest of the waitress crew jealous.

“HR Meeting”

Two human resources representatives have to set the record straight about workplace relationships for a group of employees during a meeting.

“Chef Show”

Two chefs, one cuisine showdown. In this segment, two chefs (Nate Bargatze and Ego Nwodim) battle it out to see who can throw down the best soul food.

“The Engagement”

Excited about being newly engaged, couple (Ryan Gosling and Chloe Fineman) spill the beans to their friends (Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes).

“Museum of Hip-Hop Panel”

A host (Ego Nwodim) is tasked with guiding a panel of Hip-Hop enthusiasts and artists — including Mary J. Blige (Punkie Johnson), Rick Rubin (James Austin Johnson), Dr. Cornel West (Kenan Thompson) and SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta (Timothée Chalamet).

“Saturday Night Live” returns for Season 50 this fall on NBC and Peacock.

