Sydney Sweeney Jokes About Glen Powell Romance Rumors in ‘SNL’ Monologue With a Surprise Cameo | Video

Sydney Sweeney left the “Saturday Night Live” audience quite literally stunned when she brought up rumors of an affair with her “Anyone but You” costar Glen Powell during her monologue.

Sweeney and Powell had been the target of rumors about an onset romance, despite the fact that Sweeney is engaged to producer Jonathan Davino. Both actors have vehemently denied the rumors, and Sweeney addressed them head-on during her “SNL” monologue with a pretty hilarious cameo.

“I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone but You,’ I was having an affair with my costar Glen Powell,” the actress said as a smattering of gasps could be heard in the audience. Sweeney continued, “That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.”

Sweeney then said, “He even came here tonight to support me, can we cut to him?” The camera then cut to Powell looking on adoringly before realizing the camera was on him.

The crowd roared with applause — but just to be crystal clear, Sweeney concluded with an enthusiastic, “Yeah no, that’s not my fiancé, he’s in my dressing room and we’ve got a great show for you tonight!”

The bit comes as “Anyone but You” has become a slow-building success at the box office after a modest launch in December. The film has now grossed $200 million worldwide against a budget of $25 million, and Sweeney recently hinted that a sequel may be in the works.

The back half of Sweeney’s monologue was devoted to debunking untruths about her online. Before the adorable Powell cameo, she said, “While I’m up here I do want to talk about some stuff I’ve seen about me online. Like I once said I used to work at Universal Studios and then someone online accused me of lying about that. Which is insane. If I didn’t work there, how would I know all the Universal characters like Shrok, the Monions and Harry Porter?”

Sweeney continued:

“Then just last week a woman on TikTok went viral because she claimed she was my nutritionist. I’ve never met her and also I’ve never had a nutritionist. I’m in shape because I run, avoid sugar and do Ozempic.”

Watch the monologue in the video above.

Powell also cameoed in another sketch later in the night, offering a twist ending after a couple goes out to dinner but has to deal with neighboring loud tables. You can watch him and Sweeney in the video here: