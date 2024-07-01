BET Awards Winners 2024: SZA, Usher and Killer Mike Take Top Honors

The BET Awards spread the love around on Sunday, awarding artists ranging from SZA to Nicki Minaj to Usher to Killer Mike with top honors. SZA and Usher won Best Female and Male R&B/Pop Artist, respectively, while Killer Mike took home Album of the Year for “Michael.” Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar were named Best Female and Male Hip Hop Artist, respectively, and Tyla won Best New Artist.

Usher also won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work over the last few decades, fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year.

On the film side, “Bob Marley: One Love” won Best Movie over other nominees like “American Fiction,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” while Denzel Washington and Regina King won Best Actor and Actress, respectively.

The award show, which ran four hours and was hosted by Taraji P. Henson, also made waves on social media when Will Smith turned up to debut his brand new song “You Can Make It.” alongside Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir.

See the full list of BET Awards winners below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Muni Long

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

SZA – Winner

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher – Winner

Best Group

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign – Winner

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life – Winner

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Problem (Remix)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Everybody

Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Cardi B

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj – Winner

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar – Winner

Lil Wayne

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Agora Hills

Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos

Drake ft. J.Cole – First Person Shooter

Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good

Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Winner

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett – Winner

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman DLow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla – Winner

Album of the Year

Chris Brown – 11:11

Gunna – A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage – American Dream

Usher – Coming Home

Drake – For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Killer Mike – Michael – Winner

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory

Kirk Franklin – All Things

Halle Bailey – Angel

Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come

Erica Campbell – Do You Believe In Love?

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Problems

Tems – Me & U

Kirk Franklin – Try Love

BET Her Award

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings

Ayra Starr – Commas

Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Girl

Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss

Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Winner

SZA – Saturn

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love – Winner

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington – Winner

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King – Winner

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter – Winner

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year

A’Ja Wilson

Angel Reese – Winner

Coco Gauff

Flau’Jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson – Winner

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Best International Act

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

BK

Cleo Sol

Focalistic

Karol Conka

Raye

Tiakola

Tyla – Winner

Viewers’ Choice Best International Act

Bellah

Cristale

Duquesa

Holly G

Jungeli

Makhadzi – Winner

Oruam

Seyi Vibez

Tyler ICU