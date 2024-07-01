BET Awards Winners 2024: SZA, Usher and Killer Mike Take Top Honors

Killer Mike won Album of the Year while Tyla took the award for Best New Artist

usher-bet-awards
Usher at the BET Awards 2024 (Getty Images)
The BET Awards spread the love around on Sunday, awarding artists ranging from SZA to Nicki Minaj to Usher to Killer Mike with top honors. SZA and Usher won Best Female and Male R&B/Pop Artist, respectively, while Killer Mike took home Album of the Year for “Michael.” Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar were named Best Female and Male Hip Hop Artist, respectively, and Tyla won Best New Artist.

Usher also won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work over the last few decades, fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year.

On the film side, “Bob Marley: One Love” won Best Movie over other nominees like “American Fiction,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” while Denzel Washington and Regina King won Best Actor and Actress, respectively.

The award show, which ran four hours and was hosted by Taraji P. Henson, also made waves on social media when Will Smith turned up to debut his brand new song “You Can Make It.” alongside Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir.

See the full list of BET Awards winners below.

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé
Muni Long
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
SZA – Winner
Tyla
Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher – Winner

Best Group

Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign – Winner
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life – Winner
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Problem (Remix)
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Everybody
Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Doja Cat
GloRilla
Cardi B
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj – Winner
Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar – Winner
Lil Wayne

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – Agora Hills
Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Drake ft. J.Cole – First Person Shooter
Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Winner
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett – Winner
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman DLow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla – Winner

Album of the Year

Chris Brown – 11:11
Gunna – A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage – American Dream
Usher – Coming Home
Drake – For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Killer Mike – Michael – Winner
Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory
Kirk Franklin – All Things
Halle Bailey – Angel
Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come
Erica Campbell – Do You Believe In Love?
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Problems
Tems – Me & U
Kirk Franklin – Try Love

BET Her Award

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings
Ayra Starr – Commas
Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Girl
Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss
Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Winner
SZA – Saturn
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Movie

American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love – Winner
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington – Winner
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King – Winner

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter – Winner
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van

Sportswoman of the Year

A’Ja Wilson
Angel Reese – Winner
Coco Gauff
Flau’Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson – Winner
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry

Best International Act

Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
BK
Cleo Sol
Focalistic
Karol Conka
Raye
Tiakola
Tyla – Winner

Viewers’ Choice Best International Act

Bellah
Cristale
Duquesa
Holly G
Jungeli
Makhadzi – Winner
Oruam
Seyi Vibez
Tyler ICU

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

