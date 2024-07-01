BET Awards Winners 2024: SZA, Usher and Killer Mike Take Top Honors

The BET Awards spread the love around on Sunday, awarding artists ranging from SZA to Nicki Minaj to Usher to Killer Mike with top honors. SZA and Usher won Best Female and Male R&B/Pop Artist, respectively, while Killer Mike took home Album of the Year for “Michael.” Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar were named Best Female and Male Hip Hop Artist, respectively, and Tyla won Best New Artist.
Usher also won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work over the last few decades, fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year.
On the film side, “Bob Marley: One Love” won Best Movie over other nominees like “American Fiction,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” while Denzel Washington and Regina King won Best Actor and Actress, respectively.
The award show, which ran four hours and was hosted by Taraji P. Henson, also made waves on social media when Will Smith turned up to debut his brand new song “You Can Make It.” alongside Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir.
See the full list of BET Awards winners below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Muni Long
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
SZA – Winner
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher – Winner
Best Group
Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign – Winner
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
Lil’ Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life – Winner
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – America Has A Problem (Remix)
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Y$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign ft. Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Lola Brooke ft. Latto & Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Everybody
Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Cardi B
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj – Winner
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar – Winner
Lil Wayne
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – Agora Hills
Lil Durk ft. J.Cole – All My Life
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (with Aqua) – Barbie World
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
Drake ft. J.Cole – First Person Shooter
Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage – Good Good
Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Winner
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett – Winner
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monae & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman DLow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla – Winner
Album of the Year
Chris Brown – 11:11
Gunna – A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage – American Dream
Usher – Coming Home
Drake – For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Killer Mike – Michael – Winner
Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Shirley Caesar – All Of The Glory
Kirk Franklin – All Things
Halle Bailey – Angel
Cece Winans – Come Jesus Come
Erica Campbell – Do You Believe In Love?
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore – God Problems
Tems – Me & U
Kirk Franklin – Try Love
BET Her Award
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Nicki Minaj ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Blessings
Ayra Starr – Commas
Flo ft. Missy Elliot – Fly Girl
Megan Thee Stallion – Hiss
Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Winner
SZA – Saturn
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Best Movie
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love – Winner
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Best Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington – Winner
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King – Winner
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter – Winner
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman of the Year
A’Ja Wilson
Angel Reese – Winner
Coco Gauff
Flau’Jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson – Winner
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Best International Act
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
BK
Cleo Sol
Focalistic
Karol Conka
Raye
Tiakola
Tyla – Winner
Viewers’ Choice Best International Act
Bellah
Cristale
Duquesa
Holly G
Jungeli
Makhadzi – Winner
Oruam
Seyi Vibez
Tyler ICU
Leave a Reply