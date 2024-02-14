Usher to Executive Produce Drama Series Inspired by His Music for Universal

Fresh off his performance at Super Bowl LVIII’s halftime show, Usher is developing and executive producing a new series with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The untitled drama, which is inspired by the Grammy Award winner’s music, is about Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Usher is one of the best-selling artists in music history, selling over 80 million records worldwide. His first self-titled debut was released in 1994. Since then, he as gone on to become an eight-time Grammy winner. In 2024, he will release “Coming Home,” his first new full-length LP in eight years.

Outside of music, Usher has appeared in primetime television shows like “The Voice” and more than a dozen feature films, including 2019’s “Hustlers.”

In addition to Usher, the project is executive produced by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Katie Zucker of Mad Massive Entertainment and Kenny Meiselas of KMei Productions.

Usher is repped by WME and attorney Kenny Meiselas, Hinds is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group and attorney Gordon Bobb and KMei Productions is represented by CAA.