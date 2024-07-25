Biden Says It’s Time for ‘New Generation,’ ‘Younger Voices’ to Lead the US in First Address Since Dropping Out of Race | Video

President Joe Biden made his first address to the American people since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, calling for “younger voices” to take the lead on Wednesday.

“This sacred task about protecting our union is not about me, it’s about you,” Biden said. “I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation.”

The president further endorsed his vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Harris, saying, “I made my choice.”

“She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people,” he said. Harris announced that she would campaign for the Democratic nomination, following Biden’s dropout announcement.

Biden returned to the Oval Office Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19 and isolating for seven days at his home in Delaware. He tested positive for the virus July 17, forcing him to cancel his speaking engagement in Las Vegas just minutes before he stepped onstage.

The president stated in his speech that America has “the strongest economy in the world,” decreeing that “we’re leading the world again.” He stood his ground that his record as president “merited a second term,” but he said nothing, not even ego, could come in the way of “saving our democracy.”

Though Biden never mentioned his Republican opponent Donald Trump by name, he alluded to the state of democracy he foresees if the former president regained his seat as opposed to the one possible with Harris in office.

As he concluded his speech, the former Delaware senator spoke about what he believes makes the United States “so special” and why he has dedicated 50 years of his life in service to it.

“Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. But here I am,” Biden said. “That’s what’s so special about America. We’re a nation of promise and possibilities, of dreamers and doers, of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things.”

Watch his full address below:

The president reiterated his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the American people for the majority of his professional life in a post to X following his Oval Office address.

I have been privileged to serve this nation for over 50 years.



I have given my heart and my soul, like so many others have.



And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.



I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 25, 2024

“The power is in your hands,” Biden said to conclude his address. “Keep the faith and remember who we are.”