Biden Calls Out GOP Lies About Hurricane Response: ‘What the Hell Are They Talking About?’ | Video

As Hurricane Milton approached Florida, misinformation about the storm flooded social media — and plenty of GOP leaders helped it along. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, President Joe Biden made his frustration with those who have peddled lies online and elsewhere quite clear, asking, “What the hell — heck are they talking about?”

“Former President Trump has led this onslaught of lies,” he began his briefing from the White House. “Assertions have been made that properties are being confiscated – that’s simply not true. They’re saying people impacted by these storms are receiving $750 in cash and no more — that is simply not true, either. They’re saying that money needed for these crises are being diverted to migrants — what the hell — heck are they talking about? Stop it.”

Biden also called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted on Oct. 3, “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

YOLO Biden: "Trump has led this onslaught of lies … what the hel–heck are they talking about? Stop it." pic.twitter.com/AHNm2pvxAU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2024

“The claims are getting even more bizarre,” the president continued on Wednesday. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Congresswoman from Georgia, is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather. We’re controlling weather! It’s beyond ridiculous. It’s so stupid. It’s got to stop.”

Biden was also asked his opinion about why Donald Trump has chosen to spread misinformation about both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. The above inaccuracies are so excessive that the Republican leaders of the areas most severely impacted by the storm have contradicted what Trump has said.

For instance, federal assistance for victims of Helene has so far exceeded $210 million and FEMA is preparing similar assistance for people in Florida who will have to contend with the aftermath of Milton.

REPORTER: Why do you think Trump is spreading misinformation?



BIDEN: I don't know … it's un-American. What are they talking about? pic.twitter.com/1wcLdHk76l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2024

“I don’t know,” Biden said. “I simply don’t know. You can speculate … but I just find it — and I’m using this phrase more than I’ve ever used it in my whole career — un-American. It’s un-American. It’s not who the hell we are. What are they talking about?”

You can watch the clips of Biden’s comments in the video above.