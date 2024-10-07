Elon Musk Put on Blast by MSNBC for Spreading ‘Nonsense’ About Hurricane Helene | Video

Elon Musk was thoroughly roasted online over the weekend for his energetic onstage leaps at Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday. However, the inaccuracies he posted about the government’s response to Hurricane Helene have now also come under scrutiny.

“His irresponsibility is, frankly, astounding in light of the fact that he … is a contractor to the Department of Defense,” guest analyst Claire McCaskill told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Monday.

“Keep in mind, Elon Musk’s company is now responsible for some of the satellites that are going in some sensitive equipment, and he is doing this nonsense,” the former Senator from Missouri continued.

She also called out Trump for sharing “the most bizarre lies,” including that the federal government is blocking aid to the people in North Carolina affected by the devastating storm and seizing it for their own use as well as seizing the property of anyone who files a claim with FEMA.

“It is crazy and Elon Musk is part of it. He is a partner in it. His platform is promoting it. Sinclair New Channels all over the country are repeating Elon Musk’s claims on X that the federal government is blocking aid to communities,” McCaskill added. “I think the modern motives are pretty obvious, but that is really broken through in the right wing dis-info sphere.”

“Anybody who’s in hurricane country knows it’s B.S., because they know you could apply for much more,” she elaborated. “$750 is just the check they cut right away. You can get food and water, housing and gas. It is not all you get.”

Wallace then discussed Musk herself, saying, “I want to understand what the business model is that rewards the most powerful humans on the planet using his mighty, once great platform to destroy lives, to tear apart this country at a moment of genuine natural disaster crisis.”

The above statements came days after Musk falsely asserted that the FAA was going to “shut down” airspace over impacted states. His Friday Tweets were promptly called out by Pete Buttigieg, among others.