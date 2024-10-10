Feeding America Thanks Taylor Swift for $5 Million Donation Towards Hurricane Relief

It sounds like Taylor Swift has outdone herself in the good deed department. According to Feeding America, she just donated $5 million towards relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Thank you, Taylor Swift, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need in the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton,” the non-profit organization shared on Instagram Wednesday. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot wrote in a separate statement.

In late September, Hurricane Helene killed more than 200 people (with others still missing) in the American Southeast. It caused a further $38.5 billion in damage, making it the 8th most costly Atlantic hurricane on record. Meanwhile, Hurricane Milton is set to touch down in Florida on Wednesday night, with its window for evacuation already over.

Of course, this is far from the first time Swift has used her billionaire status for the greater good.

The “Anti-Hero” singer donated $1 million towards Louisiana flood relief in 2016, $1 million towards Nashville tornado relief in 2020 and a further $1 million after another tornado disaster in Tennessee this past December. Also in 2020, she helped out the Our Community Hunger Center in Ohio and the Houston Food Bank once thanked her for an undisclosed yet “very sizable” donation in 2017.

That’s not to mention the countless libraries, schools, animal rights groups, individual fans and victims of various tragedies to whom Swift has offered aid.