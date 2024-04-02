Taylor Swift Joins Forbes’ Billionaires Rankings

Taylor Swift joined the ranks of celebrity billionaires Tuesday when she became the most famous newcomer on Forbes Magazine’s annual list of the richest people in the world.

The “Mastermind” singer made the list by accomplishing what no other musician ever did before, Forbes noted in its story ranking the world’s 14 wealthiest celebrities: She became a billionaire solely off earnings from her music and touring, like her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Other stars on the celebrities list made significant portions of their bankroll from other investments, like No. 9 Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net worth, much from her Fenty Beauty brand and No. 5 Jay-Z’s holdings in D’Usse Cognac and Armand de Brignac Champagne, which contributed significantly to his $2.5 billion net worth.

Forbes noted Swift’s ascent to the rarefied riches in October, putting her net worth at $1.1 billion. But the 2024 list out Tuesday is her first appearance in the annual rankings.

She was 14th on the celeb list, with another newcomer, “Law & Order” mastermind Dick Wolf, right ahead of her at 13, with $1.2 billion.

Retired NBA star Magic Johnson also joined the rankings for the first time, the 12th richest celeb with $1.2 billion, mainly thanks to business deals like his investments in the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Dodgers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Fellow hoopster Lebron James likewise can thank his off-court earnings for his ranking as the 11th richest celebrity, also with $1.2 billion. Golfer Tiger Woods is 10th on the celeb list with a $1.3 billion net worth

Prolific actor, director and producer Tyler Perry is 8th with $1.4 billion, with “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson just ahead of him with $1.5 billion.

Kim Kardashian’s net worth of $1.7 billion put her 6th on the celebs list.

Oprah Winfrey came in at fourth with a net worth of $2.8 billion, while former NBA superstar Michael Jordan can thank his lucrative contract with Nike and his investments for his No. 3 spot, with a net worth of $3.2 billion.

With $4.8 billion, Steven Spielberg sits at No. 2, thanks to his longtime practice of taking a percentage of gross sales for his lucrative films rather than a paycheck. He also gets a kickback from every ticket sold at Universal theme parks.

Spielberg’s his old pal George Lucas tops the celebs rankings with a net worth of $5.5 billion. The “Star Wars” creator can thank the $4 billion sale of his production company, Lucasfilm, to Disney in 2012 for the bulk of his riches.

Even with all these billions, the celebrity wealth detailed on the list pales in comparison to those at the top of the overall rankings.

Bernard Arnault, who oversees the LVMH fashion empire, ranked first in the world, with $233 billion. X owner and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was second with $195 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was third with $194 billion.

While on the top of the celebrities list, Lucas ranks just 548th overall.

Swift comes in at just the 2,545th richest person in the world, but the 34-year-old “Gold Rush” singer’s fortunes are likely to continue growing.