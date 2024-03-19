George Lucas Backs Bob Iger in Proxy Battle: ‘No One Knows Disney Better’

George Lucas swooped in Tuesday to support Bob Iger in Disney’s proxy battle against activist investor Nelson Peltz, saying “no one knows Disney better” than its current leaders.

“Creating magic is not for amateurs,” Lucas said in a Tuesday statement. “When I sold Lucasfilm just over a decade ago. I was delighted to become a Disney shareholder because of my long-time admiration for its iconic brand and Bob Iger’s leadership. When Bob recently returned to the company during a difficult time, I was relieved. No one knows Disney better.”

Still a major Disney shareholder from his 2012 cash-and-stock deal, Lucas said Iger and the company’s dozen handpicked directors have his full support.

“I remain a significant shareholder because I have full faith and confidence in the power of Disney and Bob’s track record of driving long-term value,” Lucas said. “I have voted all of my shares for Disney’s 12 directors and urge other shareholders to do the same.”

