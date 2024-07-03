Here Are All the Major Media Outlets Calling for President Biden to Drop Out of the 2024 Election

Media outlets aren’t holding back in their calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 election.

The demands started piling up after Biden’s dismal performance in the June 27 debate against Donald Trump. The current president stumbled through much of the debate with a scratchy throat and wandering mind that often made him inarticulate. He also trailed off his sentences and earned plenty of jokes online for his open-mouthed expressions in between answers.

The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune are just two of the major outlets whose editorial boards have published opinions requesting the presumptive Democratic nominee step aside to “serve his country.”

Here are the publications that are calling for Biden to drop out of the race:

The New York Times

The New York Times editorial board put together a reaction the day after the presidential debate called: “To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave The Race.” The self-explanatory title suggested it would be in every American’s best interest if there was a different Democrat on the ticket.

“As it stands, the president is engaged in a reckless gamble,” wrote the Times editorial board, which operates separately from its newsroom. “There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency.”

The Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Tribune noted that the debate was “enough” to convince them Biden needed to step aside. Their piece took shots at both the nominees, but centered in on the fact that Biden was doing the country a disservice by choosing to run.

“Biden, if we’ve not made that clear, should announce that he will be a single-term president who now has seen the light when it comes to his own capabilities in the face of the singular demands of being the president of the United States,” the board wrote. “He can do so with honor, but he is the only person who can do so. Certainly, his family can help. But, again, he is the only one.”

The New Yorker

The New Yorker editor David Remnick didn’t mince words when saying Biden needed to call his campaign efforts.

“For him to remain the Democratic candidate, the central actor in that referendum, would be an act not only of self-delusion, but of national endangerment,” he wrote.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post editorial board suggested President Biden do some “soul searching” after a faltering performance on debate night.

“Biden faces a personal decision, but also a presidential one: What would be best for the country, his personal feelings notwithstanding?” the board asked.

The Economist

Britain’s largest magazine started suggesting Biden not seek reelection as far back as 2022, but the June 27 debate was the nail in the coffin.

“The Republicans have long said that Mr. Biden’s powers are fading. The debate was his great chance to prove them wrong,” the magazine wrote. “Alas, in front of many millions of people, he did not just fail to rebut his opponents, he presented irrefutable evidence to back them up.”

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

The largest newspaper in Atlanta — where the CNN debate was held — shared their thoughts, along with quotes from George Washington.

“This wasn’t a bad night; it was confirmation of the worst fears of some of Biden’s most ardent supporters — that after 36 years in the U.S. Senate, eight more as vice president and a term in the White House, age has finally caught up to him,” the board wrote.

Only time will tell if Biden heeds their words, but for now, his next debate against Trump is set for Sept. 10