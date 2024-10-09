Reese Witherspoon ‘Waiting’ on ‘Big Little Lies’ Author Liane Moriarty for Season 3: She’s ‘Turning in Something Very Soon’

Nicole Kidman previously revealed a new season is in the works

Reese Witherspoon at PaleyFest L.A. (Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
“Big Little Lies” Season 3 is still in the works, but the holdup is Liane Moriarty. Reese Witherspoon revealed as much during a recent interview with E! News.

“We’re waiting for Liane Moriarty. She’s going to be turning in something very soon. We’re back to the original author and we’re going to go back to the original characters,” Witherspoon said during a red carpet. “It’s exciting, too, because I think the kids are probably a little bit older now.”

Witherspoon admitted that she doesn’t know if the ages of the children will impact this new installment. The star also confirmed that Nicole Kidman is still interested and involved.

In fact, it was Kidman who first revealed that a third season was possible. Last November during a Q-and-A at the CME Group Tour Championship, Kidman said, “I love ‘Big Little Lies’ … We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

“Big Little Lies” first premiered on HBO in 2017. Based on the 2014 novel of the same name, the series stars Witherspoon, Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz as five women living in the wealthy haven of Monterey, Calif., who all become embroiled in a murder investigation. As the investigation continues, more and more of their secrets are revealed. That season also starred Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling in supporting roles.

Though it was originally intended to be a limited series and campaigned during awards season as one, “Big Little Lies” was given a Season 2, which premiered in 2019. That installment added Meryl Streep as a member of the main cast. So far, the series has won eight Emmys. “Big Little Lies” is created and written by David E. Kelley with  Jean-Marc Vallée directing Season 1 and Andrea Arnold directing Season 2.

