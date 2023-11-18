Nicole Kidman Says ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Is Happening | Video

On Friday Nicole Kidman apparently woke up and chose benevolence. While speaking to an audience at an LPGA-hosted event during the CME Group Tour Championship, Kidman casually said, “I loved ‘Big Little Lies.’ We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

The video was shared on the DeuxMoi Instagram account and promptly spread across the internet shortly thereafter by fan accounts like Nicole Kidman Daily. HBO has declined to comment.

the third season of big little lies is coming, according to nicole kidman 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ezQVnV1IvM — nicole kidman daily (@dailykidman) November 18, 2023

Fans have clamored for a third season of the series since Season 2 ended in July 2019. The show’s principal stars have been equally enthusiastic about returning to Monterey, California.

In October 2020, Kidman said of a possible third season, “There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons. We all love each other and want to work together. We’re deeply intertwined now.”

She continued, “Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that’s a different thing. It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop.” Kidman repeated her desire to return to the series in a 2021 interview with Andy Cohen.

However, the 2021 death of director Jean-Marc Vallée is another clear obstacle to bringing the show back — Zoë Kravitz previously said another season was a no-go following his passing — along with getting the cast together. That includes grabbing mega-busy costar Reese Witherspoon’s time in between “The Morning Show” seasons, executive producing other shows, coming back for “Legally Blonde 3” and just generally being a mogul.

The second season of “Big Little Lies” scored major victories in terms of viewership, including pulling in 3.1 million viewers for the season finale. The show’s stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley were joined by Meryl Streep for that second installment.