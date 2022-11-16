There will not be a “Big Little Lies” Season 3, due to the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée. This according to actress Zoë Kravtiz in a new video for GQ, in which she revealed that the HBO show is “done.”

“We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot, and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year, which is heartbreaking, and I just can’t imagine going on without him,” the actress said. “He really was the visionary for that show. So unfortunately, it’s done.”

Vallée, who also directed “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Wild” starring “Big Little Lies” actors Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, died in Dec. 2021 after suffering a heart attack in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada. The filmmaker was 58 years old.

“Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth,” HBO said in a statement following the director’s death. “He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed.”

Laura Dern wrote, “The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken.”

“It’s hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I’m shattered,” Nicole Kidman added. “He was at the center of my creative universe.”

Vallée directed all seven episodes of the first season of “Big Little Lies” and stayed involved creatively after Andrea Arnold took over as the director for the show’s second season, serving as a producer and editor.

“Big Little Lies” is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and premiered on HBO in 2017. The show starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Kravitz as five women in Monterey, Calif., who become entangled in a murder investigation.

The first season, originally presented as a limited series, received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series. Vallée was also awarded the Emmy for directing a limited series, movie or special.

The show’s second season premiered two years later with Meryl Streep joining the main cast.