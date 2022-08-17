Zoë Kravitz is rethinking the comment she made online after witnessing Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars earlier this year.

In a now-deleted Instagram post following the ceremony, Kravitz shared a photo of herself on the red carpet, writing: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

She doubled down on her opinion in a second post, where she shared a photo of herself arriving at the Vanity Fair after party with the caption “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Both posts received a deluge of backlash on social media.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kravitz looked back on the controversy and expressed that it’s “a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything.”

“It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation,” she continued. “That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

The “P—y Island” director added that she was “torn” about what to say regarding the slap and the subsequent backlash from her comments because she has “very complicated feelings around it.”

“I wish I had handled that differently,” she admitted. “And that’s OK.”