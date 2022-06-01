Jada Pinkett Smith used the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” to address the Oscars slap, expressing hope that her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock “talk this out and reconcile.”

The comments came during an episode focused on alopecia, a disease from which Jada Pinkett Smith suffers, and which was the purported cause for Will Smith’s anger at Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith’s bald head during the 2022 Oscars. After Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore in the film “G.I. Jane,” Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock across the face.

“This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia,” Pinkett Smith said at the beginning of the episode (which you can watch at the bottom of this article). “Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Pinkett Smith then went on to address the elephant in the room, expressing her desire to see her husband and Rock reconcile.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Many expected Will and Jada to use “Red Table Talk” to address the Oscars slap, but Wednesday’s comments are the most substantial discussion about it on the show thus far and did not include Will Smith.

While Smith initially left Rock out of his apology in his Oscar acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for his role in “King Richard” a short while after the assault, he apologized to Rock by name the next day in a statement. Smith resigned from the Academy in April, and the Academy announced it was banning Smith from attending Academy events – including Oscars ceremonies – for 10 years as a disciplinary action.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith said in a statement after the ceremony. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Rock, meanwhile, has declined to speak at length about the incident, joking in recent stand-up specials that he’ll talk about it when he gets paid to do so.