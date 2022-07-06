Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat and Kyle MacLachlan are among the latest round of casting additions to MGM and Zoë Kravitz’s “Pussy Island.”

Geena Davis (“Thelma & Louise”), Adria Arjona (“Morbius”), Haley Joel Osment (“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”), Liz Caribel Sierra (“God’s Time”), Levon Hawke (“The Crowded Room”), Trew Mullen (“Sunny Family Cult”), Saul Williams (“Akilla’s Escape”) and newcomer Cris Costa will round out the cast.

Previously, TheWrap reported that Simon Rex, hot off the success of A24’s “Red Rocket,” had signed on to star along with Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.

With a script penned by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, the film follows a Los Angeles cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie) as she makes her way into tech tycoon Slater King’s (Tatum) inner circle and private island fortress, where she finds that something sinister lurks beneath the luster. Rex will play Cody, Slater’s longtime friend and personal chef-slash-trainer.

Bruce Cohen, Kravitz’s This Is Important, Tiffany Persons and Garret Levitz for Tatum’s Free Association are producing the film. Jordan Harkins is executive producing with RedRum’s Stacy Perskie. “Pussy Island” is currently shooting in Mexico.

Deadline first reported Wednesday’s news.