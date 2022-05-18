Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut “Pussy Island” has added Simon Rex to its cast, the actor also known as Dirt Nasty who made his comeback with last year’s standout performance in “Red Rocket,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Rex joins a cast in “Pussy Island” that’s led by Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum and is set at MGM.

In “Pussy Island,” Ackie will play Frida, a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.

Rex in the film will portray Slater’s chef, personal trainer and long-time friend Cody.

Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Tatum’s Free Association will produce “Pussy Island,” with Garret Levitz overseeing for Free Association.

Rex in addition to Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket” will also be seen in “Mack & Rita” from director Katie Aselton, “Providence” with Lily James and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “National Anthem” with Sydney Sweeney and “Down Low” with Zachary Quinto.

Rex is represented by Buchwald and Range Media Partners.

Deadline first reported the news.