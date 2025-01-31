‘Suits: L.A.’ and ‘Zero Day’ Lead Most Anticipated TV Shows of February 2025 | Chart

February may be the shortest month, but it’s packed with highly anticipated TV premieres. According to the latest Whip Watch Report, audiences are buzzing about NBC’s “Suits: L.A.,” a fresh spin-off of the beloved legal drama, and Netflix’s “Zero Day,” a political thriller starring Robert De Niro. With a mix of legal intrigue and high-stakes suspense, February’s lineup promises compelling viewing experiences.

Top 5 Most-Anticipated New Shows

Suits: L.A. (2/23/25, NBC)

NBC expands the “Suits” universe with “Suits: L.A.,” premiering on Feb. 23. The series follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to establish Black Lane Law, a firm representing elite clients in the entertainment industry. The ensemble cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg. Notably, Gabriel Macht reprises his role as Harvey Specter in a recurring capacity.

Zero Day (2/20/25, Netflix)

Premiering on Feb. 20, “Zero Day” marks Robert De Niro’s first major television role. The six-episode limited series centers on former President George Mullen (De Niro) as he investigates a devastating cyberattack that has plunged the nation into chaos. The star-studded cast includes Angela Bassett as President Evelyn Mitchell, along with Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society (2/23/25, NBC)

Debuting on Feb. 23, “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” is a comedy-drama that delves into the seemingly serene world of suburban garden clubs. Beneath the manicured lawns lies a web of secrets, rivalries, and scandals. The series offers a satirical look at suburban life, promising sharp wit and engaging storytelling.

Running Point (2/27/25, Netflix)

Premiering on Feb. 27, “Running Point” is a sports comedy created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss as an executive producer. Kate Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, who takes over as president of the Los Angeles Waves after a scandal forces her brother to resign. Determined to prove herself in a male-dominated world, she navigates family politics and the high-stakes business of professional basketball. With its mix of sharp humor and sports-world drama, “Running Point” is set to be a slam dunk.

Apple Cider Vinegar (2/6/25, Netflix)

Premiering on Feb. 6, “Apple Cider Vinegar” is a six-episode drama based on the true story of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson (played by Kaitlyn Dever), who built a global brand on a lie. Claiming to have cured her terminal brain cancer through wellness and clean living, she amassed a devoted following—until the truth came out. Exploring the dark side of influencer culture and online deception, “Apple Cider Vinegar” is set to be a gripping cautionary tale.

Top 5 Most-Anticipated Returning Shows

Carrie Coon in “The White Lotus” Season 3 (Photo Credit: HBO)

The White Lotus (2/16/25, HBO)

Returning for its third season on Feb. 16, HBO’s “The White Lotus” shifts to a new exotic locale with a fresh ensemble cast. The anthology series continues its exploration of the complexities of the affluent, delivering sharp social commentary and unexpected twists.

Yellowjackets (2/14/25, Paramount+ with Showtime)

“Yellowjackets” returns on Feb. 14, delving deeper into the psychological and survivalist themes that captivated audiences. The series continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding the stranded high school soccer team, offering a blend of suspense and character-driven drama.

1923 (2/23/25, Paramount+)

The “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923,” resumes on Feb. 23, chronicling the early challenges of the Dutton family as they strive to maintain their ranch amidst historical upheavals. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series combines rich storytelling with stellar performances.

Reacher (2/20/25, Prime Video)

“Reacher” returns on February 20, with Alan Ritchson reprising his role as the formidable Jack Reacher. The new season promises intense action sequences and intricate plots, staying true to the essence of the beloved book series.

Invincible (2/6/25, Prime Video)

Back on Feb. 6, the animated superhero series “Invincible” continues to explore the complexities of heroism and morality. Adapted from Robert Kirkman’s acclaimed comic, the show offers mature storytelling and dynamic animation that appeals to a broad audience.