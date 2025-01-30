Kate Hudson Proves Critics Wrong as She Climbs the Basketball Ranks in ‘Running Point’ Trailer

Kate Hudson is proving critics wrong as she climbs the basketball ranks in Netflix’s “Running Point.”

In the trailer for the new series, released Thursday, Hudson’s Isla Gordon is appointed as new president of the Los Angeles Waves after her brother enters rehab, forcing her to prove herself to her doubting family and a boatload of critics.

“You are president of the Waves — this is shocking,” Waves’ chief of staff and Isla’s bestfriend, Ali Lee (Brenda Song), tells her in the trailer before warning, “but on behalf of all women, don’t ever make a mistake — looks bad for all of us.”

After her eldest brother chose the only sister in the family to run the business, Isla’s other brothers — Scott MacArthur’s Ness Gordon, the Waves’ general manager; and Drew Tarver’s Sandy Gordon, the team’s chief financial officer — are some of her harshest critics.

“We’re a family sis, we got your back, no matter what people say,” Ness eventually says, explaining that many are harping on “the fact that you’re a nepo baby and you don’t know what you’re doing. But you’re old, so it’s kind of like you’re a nepo crone.”

The trailer reveals that concerns about Isla stem from her party girl past, but she falls right in line with the elicit activity her dad and some of her brothers partake in.

While her brothers, the board and the general sports community stand in Isla’s way to proving her potential, she has a small but mighty support system of her own in Ali and her fiancé, Lev Levy (Max Greenfield).

“Running Point” hails from Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who all wrote and executive produced the series, with Stassen serving as showrunner. Los Angeles Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss and the team’s manager of special projects Linda Rambis serve as executive producers alongside Hudson and Howard Klein. Jordan Rambis serves as a producer.

“Running Point” premieres Feb. 27 on Netflix.