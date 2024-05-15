Netflix provided title, release dates and first looks for a number of it’s upcoming shows during their upfronts presentation on Wednesday, including Mindy Kaling’s new comedy series starring Kate Hudson titled “Running Point.”

The series, which debuts in 2025, stars Hudson as Isla Gordon, who is put in charge of a professional basketball franchise after her brother is embroiled in scandal. The official logline reads:

“When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Alongside Hudson, the series stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, Dane DiLiegro.

It is written and produced by Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen through Kaling International and Warner Bros. Television.

Upcoming comedy series “Nobody Wants This” starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody not only received a first look but also an official release date. The Erin Foster-created show debuts Sept. 26, 2024. Here’s the official logline:

“A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody).”

Bell and Brody are joined by Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman in the series.

The show is executive produced by Foster, Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton and Jack Burditt. Oly Obst is executive producer for 3arts.