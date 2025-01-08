‘Reacher’ Season 3 Trailer: Somehow Alan Ritchson Meets an Even Larger Man

Jack Reacher is back, and this time around he’s set on hunting a foe he thought was dead. That’s what the first trailer for Season 3 of “Reacher” revolves around.

The trailer starts with Reacher (Alan Ritchson) being recruited for another mission, this time one involving the owner of a rug import business and the DEA. But this mission has a wrinkle: Quinn (Brian Tee), a former military officer who committed a horrific crime, is involved.

“I thought I killed him years ago,” Reacher says, starring down at a picture of Quinn.

As Kansas’ “Carry on Wayward Son” plays, Reacher executes his plan to become an undercover informant for the shady business. That puts him in direct opposition with Quinn’s hulking No. 2, Paulie (Olivier Richters), the first character this show has introduced that is larger than Reacher. The rest of the trailer jumps between shootouts, quips, double crossings and shots of Reacher and Paulie trying to one-up each other. Watch the trailer below:

The first three episodes in the eight-episode season will premiere on Prime Video on Feb. 20. New episodes will then premiere weekly on Thursdays with the season ending on March 27. This newest installment is based on Lee Child’s “Persuader,” the third novel in the action series.

In addition to Ritchson, Maria Sten will return for Season 3 to reprise her role as Frances Neagley. New cast additions include Tee and Richters as well as Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot.

“Reacher” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. Nick Santora (“FUBAR,” “Prison Break”) serves as the series’ developer as well as its executive producer and showrunner. Alongside Lee and Santora, other executive producers include Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt and and David Ellison as well as Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.

“Reacher” has cemented itself as one of Prime Video’s most watched original series. Season 2 of the series spent multiple weeks atop Nielsen’s list of the most watched shows of the week, even scoring the No. 2 spot during its premiere week. That season was the most viewed Prime Video release in 2023. The action thriller has already been renewed for a fourth season, which will begin shooting this year.