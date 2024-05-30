Bill Skarsgård will reprise his starring role as Pennywise from “It” and “It Chapter Two” in Max’s new prequel series, TheWrap has learned.

The actor will also serve as an executive producer for “Welcome To Derry,” which is set in the world of Stephen King’s “It” universe, and will be further expanded by Andy Muschietti, who directed both “It” films. He joins previously announced cast members Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar and Chris Chalk.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, who also produced “It” and “It Chapter Two,” developed the series and are set to executive produce through their Double Dream production company. They will EP alongside Skarsgård, Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin.

Fuchs wrote the teleplay for the first episode and is set to serve as coshowrunner with Kane on the project, which is produced by Max and Warner Bros. Television.

The casting news comes over a year after “Welcome to Derry” was granted a series order in February 2023, with both Andy and Barbara Muschietti as well as Fuchs and Kane onboard.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara,” King said in a statement at the time. “Red balloons all around!”

Beyond starring as Pennywise in “It” and “It Chapter Two,” Skarsgård is best known for starring in “Barbarian,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Boy Kills World” and “Burn All My Letters.” His TV credits include “Clark,” “Soulmates,” “Castle Rock” and “Hemlock Grove.”

Skarsgård is repped by WME, Magnolia Entertainment, Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman and Narrative.

