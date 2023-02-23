The “It” prequel series is a go at HBO Max. The streamer announced on Thursday that “Welcome to Derry” has been ordered to series, with “It” and “It: Chapter Two” director Andy Muschietti onboard to executive produce and direct multiple episodes. Jason Fuchs, who worked on the screenplay for “It 2,” serves as co-showrunner alongside Brad Caleb Kane (“Black Sails”).

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “It” universe, “Welcome to Derry” hails from Warner Bros. Television. The drama series is based on King’s “It” novel and expands the vision established by Muschietti in the feature films “It” and “It Chapter Two.”

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘It’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” Andy and Barbara Muschietti said in a statement. “‘It’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘It’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

King added: “I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!”

“We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Content, said in a statement. “This prequel will expand the It storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.”

Fuchs, whose credits also include “Wonder Woman 1983” and the upcoming Matthew Vaughn film “Argylle,” will write the teleplay for the first episode based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Fuchs.

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true — or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare,” the writer said.

Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode.

Andy Muschietti most recently directed “The Flash” for Warner Bros., which he also produced alongside Barbara Muschietti.