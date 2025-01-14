Josh Gad Mourns the Loss of Billy Crystal’s Home in LA Wildfires: ‘That House Was a Museum’

Several celebrities have lost their homes to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, including Billy Crystal and his wife. And, stopping by “The View” on Tuesday morning, “Frozen” star Josh Gad couldn’t help but mourn what was lost in that particular home.

As he took the stage on the ABC talk show, moderator Whoopi Goldberg was quick to note that Gad himself had just come from Los Angeles, where he had seen the devastation firsthand.

“It’s the worst disaster I’ve ever seen in my life. I personally know 15 families who have lost their homes or housing, including our dear friends Billy Crystal and Janice,” Gad said somberly. “They lost everything. That house was a museum. And it’s all gone.”

Indeed, Crystal confirmed to CNN last week that he and his wife lost their home in the Palisades fire, saying, “We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

Crystal and Gad starred together on “The Comedians” in 2015, where they played fictionalized versions of themselves.

Gad went on to encourage viewers to donate to relief efforts and noted that he himself will be donating proceeds from his new book “In Gad We Trust” to help aid recovery.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever lived through. And it’s ongoing,” he reiterated. “I almost canceled this tour, because my family’s there right now. My wife insisted on me going, mainly because she doesn’t like me in the house. So, I’m here.”

