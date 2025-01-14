Whoopi Goldberg Says California Should Deny Paying Federal Money in Future if LA Wildfire Relief Has Strings | Video

As House Speaker Mike Johnson and more Republicans argue that any wildfire relief funding for Los Angeles should come with conditions, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg is fuming. According to the ABC moderator, California should take drastic actions in the future, if those conditions come to pass.

Whoopi’s assertion came during Tuesday’s Hot Topics, as she and her cohosts discussed whether awards season should be canceled altogether, in an effort to focus on relief efforts. But before she could even weigh in on that, Whoopi first called out Republicans for even floating the idea of having strings attached to funding.

“This is the thing, a burned house doesn’t care for you voted for,” she said. “When you’ve lost everything that’s not what’s on your mind, OK?”

The host also took issue with the idea that the funding would be coming directly from Republican politicians, reminding viewers that “this is money we have paid collectively to make sure that when things like this happen, we have what we need.”

“For you to act like you’re giving this money out of your pocket is beyond shameful. It’s beyond shameful,” she said.

So, Whoopi offered a suggestion for California, should these politicians actually succeed in withholding relief aid from Los Angeles.

“I hope — and this is terrible, I know — but I hope the state of California says ‘You want to withhold money from us? We’re not going to give you any more federal money,’” she said. “And you know what will happen to small states who California covers, because there’s so much money coming out of there?”

Indeed, according to the Washington Post, California is one of the few states that pays more to the federal government than it receives in benefits.

“You don’t want to play this game. This is not a good game for the country,” Whoopi continued. “What is wrong with y’all?”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.