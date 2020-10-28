Go Pro Today

Billy Joe Shaver Dead: Jason Isbell, ‘Squidbillies’ and More Pay Tribute

Country artist died of a stroke Wednesday

| October 28, 2020 @ 1:05 PM
Billy Joe Shaver Mourned by Jason Isbell, 'Squidbillies' and More: 'The Only True Outlaw'

Getty Images

Tributes from musicians began rolling in on Wednesday after the news broke that outlaw country music legend Billy Joe Shaver has died at the age of 81 after suffering a fatal stroke in Waco, Texas.

Country star Jason Isbell took to Twitter Wednesday to remember the legendary artist whose songs were recorded by Elvis Presley, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash, calling him “the only true outlaw.”

“Billy Joe Shaver might’ve been the only true outlaw who ever made his living writing about the inner workings of his heart,” Isbell wrote. “The realest of them all.”

Willie Nelson’s official Twitter account retweeted a conversation he had with Shaver on his Sirius XM radio show “Willie’s Roadhouse” back in 2012. According to Rolling Stone, Nelson once lauded Shaver as “the greatest living songwriter.”

The Cartoon Network animated series “Squidbillies” remembered Shaver, who recorded the show’s theme song: “One of the original outlaws of country music, Billy Joe Shaver recorded the Squidbillies theme for us in a church outside of Austin. He was a genius songwriter, had a great sense of humor and gave our show instant credibility.”

The “Honky Tonk Heroes” songwriter was also remembered by rock band The Record Company, who wrote a favorite lyric of his: “RIP – ‘I’m just an old chunk of coal, but I’m gonna be a diamond someday’. Your songs will live forever.”

Fellow Texas-born artist Koe Wetzel called Shaver an “absolute legend” and wrote that he’s “very saddened” to hear about his passing.

Read more remembrances of Shaver below.

16 Music Stars Who Slammed Trump for Using Their Songs at Campaign Rallies (Photos)

  • axl rose guns n roses Getty Images
  • Pharrell Williams Corina Marie
  • Neil Young Getty Images
  • Prince Super Bowl Halftime Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Adele
  • Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones 75th Birthday Getty Images
  • REM Michael Stipe Getty Images
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51 Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Brian May Queen Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Rihanna Harvard Humanitarian Award Youtube
  • village people Getty Images
  • tom petty Getty Images
  • Linkin Park Getty Images
  • John Fogerty
1 of 17

From Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to pop star Rihanna

Over the years, many musicians have publicly objected to having Donald Trump use their songs during his rallies and campaign events.

View In Gallery

Related Content