Super 7 Brings Godzilla Fun to San Diego Comic-Con | Exclusive

Super7 is one of our favorite pop culture brands, producing a wide array of high-quality toys and collectibles. And this year at San Diego Comic-Con, they are going all in on the King of the Monsters.

That’s right – the Super7 is the hub for “Godzilla (Minus One)” at SDCC. According to the official release, the store will be transformed into a recreation of the iconic scene in the movie where Godzilla bites a train. Godzilla Station, as they are calling it, “will feature a Godzilla train entry way, destroyed interior and exterior, actual movie props, Godzilla cosplayers, Kaiju Response Team Staff, and exclusive toys and apparel.”

Additionally, “Shin Godzilla” director Shinji Higuchi, will be be stopping by the booth to do a signing that will be held at the Super7 store on Friday, July 25, at 11 a.m. PT.

But what exclusive toys? Well, read on to see just what Super7 will be bringing to San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Toho/Super7

Waves, incoming! Say hello to the cutest Kaiju ever: Toho FUN! FUN! Minus One Godzilla in clear blue. Inspired by the vintage Japanese toys of the past, and following the cute, minimal aesthetic of Super7’s Mascot Vinyl figures, this new 5” tall Godzilla is based on the 2024 film Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, where Godzilla surfaces from the water and ravages an unsuspecting, post-war Japan. Crafted from premium soft vinyl, this captivating creature comes packaged in a green and white caution-themed, collector-friendly window box. Cross the yellow tape and add to your collection now

Fun! Fun! $25

Toho/Super7

Coming in hot! Fresh from the sea and ready to ravage an unsuspecting post-war Japan, ULTIMATES! Godzilla: Minus One (Blazing) is here. Based on the same 3D models used for the 2023 film “Godzilla Minus One,” and approved by director Takashi Yamazaki for authenticity, this highly articulated Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla: Minus One figure measures over 8” tall and 14” long. And, it features a brilliant translucent orange finish with intricate sculpt and detailing. An interchangeable roaring head tops off the terrifying look. Dare to cross the caution tape? The S7 Kaiju Response Team will allow it, if you keep this one safe in your collection.

Blazing ULT $95

Toho/Super7

It’s the King of the Monsters on wheels! Take a spin with Toho Super Cycles Godzilla ’89. The figure sitting atop the blue tricycle is crafted from premium vinyl leather, and the trike is inspired by the vintage-style plastic and tin wind-up tricycle toys. Colorful wheel patterns match the color and pattern of the functioning bell, above the back tire. The internal wind-up mechanism drives the tricycle and rings the bell, so let the fun roll! This Godzilla ’89 figure is based on the Heisei-era film, “Godzilla vs. Biollante,” which is considered one of the most revered of all the King of the Monsters films. And this one comes packaged in a caution-zone themed box with a colorful illustration of Super Cycles Godzilla ’89 driving his trike through the destruction and blazes of fire in downtown Tokyo. So, wind him up and let ‘em rip right into your collection.

Super Cycle $65

Toho/Super7

Caution: Kaiju crossing! Call in the S7 Kaiju Response Team to bring home a huggable Toho FUN! FUN! Mechagodzilla collectible in gold. Inspired by the vintage Japanese toys of the past, and following the cute, minimal aesthetic of Super7’s Mascot Vinyl figures, this new 5” tall vinyl figure is a repaint in metallic gold of a previous silver metallic Super7 collectible. Based on the Heisei-era film, “Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II,” this figure is crafted from premium soft vinyl. It comes packaged in a green and white caution-themed, collector-friendly window box as well. Cross the yellow tape and add to your collection now. Fun! Fun! $25