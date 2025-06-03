‘Godzilla’ Strikes Back With Art Adams Comic Book Cover | Exclusive

The King of the Monsters is stomping into comic book shops.

IDW’s “Godzilla” #1, written by Tim Seeley with art by Nikola Čižmešija, hits shelves soon. And we’ve got the reveal of an exclusive alternate cover by Art Adams. See it below.

Adams’ artwork will serve as the C cover for issue #1, with the full art version of his art being used as a retailer incentive cover.

“It’s not a Godzilla relaunch without a variant cover by one of the most iconic artists to ever illustrate the king of the Monsters. We’re beyond thrilled to have Art Adams join us to usher in the Kai-Sei Era. Art’s cover brilliantly melds his iconic take on Godzilla with our brand new Kai-Sei design,” said Jake Williams, an editor IDW, in an official statement.

This cover is rare, so rare, in fact, that any shop that orders 150 copies of “Godzilla” #1 will only receive one full art variant of Adams’ cover.

IDW’s new “Godzilla” series will be the start of a new shared universe at the comics publisher, much in the same way that the current Monsterverse (from Legendary) has stories spread across streaming series like “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” and big screen movies like “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and the upcoming “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.”

For fans looking to see where they can order the new comic, IDW suggest you use Comic Shop Locator, to find the comic shop nearest to you.